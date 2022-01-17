‘Bended’ offers space to remember

PORT TOWNSEND — Velda Thomas reveals a lot in the pages of her book. And throughout it, she opens a space for her reader to write, draw and remember.

“Blended: Perspectives on Belonging” is Thomas’ participatory notebook of poems, short stories, and open-ended questions about passion, unconditional love, healing, art, and ancestry. Thomas asks himself the big questions like “Who am I?” then, on the next page, presents a blank space above another question.

Where do you find joy?

Where do you give joy?

What can you recover that was lost?

Describe where you feel most comfortable?

Thomas, a Port Townsend resident for 15 years, will discuss “Mixed Up” in a free online lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday via the Port Townsend Library website,

ptpubliclibrary.org.

The library will also host an online discussion group in February, Black History Month, with host Tonia Burkett of Usawa Consulting; for details, see the Calendar page of the library’s website, where the three-Saturday group has its first meeting on February 12. The library can be contacted at 360-385-3181.

“Blended” is a work of the soul. It contains Thomas’ thoughts on family, especially his grandmother; to be a “dark brownie”, the only dark-skinned guide; about a friendship with a white woman who had never spent time with a black woman before.

She reflects on her identity as a biracial human. She wonders about her tribe.

“Where are they?” asks Thomas at the beginning of the book.

More questions: What toxic messages did you receive as a child? What did you learn about beauty? Where is your passion visible in the world? How do you prioritize your pleasure?

Thomas puts each in context with short pieces about his own life. The pages also carry woodcuts by the author, who is currently doing a Centrum artist residency at Fort Worden State Park.

A rider, she is working on an oracle card game on the theme of equine wisdom.

“I have so many things that I love and want to explore,” said Thomas, who as a girl growing up outside of London wanted to be a painter.

Her family urged her to choose a profession that she believed would provide her with a more stable livelihood, so she went to college to study fashion design.

Thomas later came to live in Seattle; she and her husband moved to the northern Olympic peninsula to raise their children in a rural location.

Her professions since then have included teaching at Sunfield Farm & Waldorf School in Port Hadlock, serving as a birth doula and now working as a massage therapist in Port Townsend.

“Blended” began as a self-healing business. In it, Thomas delves into generational trauma; his desire to please others and the oft-heard question, “What are you, anyway?”

“Writing this book wasn’t easy for me,” Thomas said.

“Blended” was work she had to complete on her own terms, so she chose to self-publish, naming her imprint Stardust Press.

Readers may find some – many – of the stories and questions difficult to see. Take it easy, advises Thomas.

“There is a time for everything to be received,” she says.

Reading something that triggers or affects you can make you want to push it out of your mind. Thomas’ question: “Can I sit with my discomfort with this” and see what happens?

“For me, my biggest development as a person has been the ability to lean into something,” rather than away from it, even when that thing makes her squirm.

“Blended” is available from Imprint Books and Seal Dog Coffee in Port Townsend and through Thomas’ website, veldathomas.com.

After the table of contents, the author offers “suggestions for speaking the personal truth throughout this text”:

“Don’t monitor and censor yourself. There’s no right or wrong way to express yourself.”

“Be observant of outdated beliefs and habits.

“When the inner critic starts to speak, push it away, assert a boundary, and keep speaking out.”

“Try to replace judgment with interest.”

The book dedication comes first, though. It’s classic Thomas poetry.

“May we live to feel each other’s truths.

“May we live to hear the change coming.

“May we live to smell the fragrance of freedom.”

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



