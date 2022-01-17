“Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years”, writes Anushka Sharma in her message for Virat Kohli





Anushka and Virat with Vamika. (Image courtesy: virat.kohli) Strong points The couple married in 2017

They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year

“You did well,” wrote Anushka Sharma New Delhi: After Virat Kohli stepped down as India Test captain, producer-actress Anushka Sharma penned a detailed note for her husband. The actress in her note, wrote about Virat Kohli’s journey over the years and she signed the note with these words: “Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father you are to her. You you did good.” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story began on the sets of a commercial for a shampoo they made together. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year. In her note, the actress recalled when Virat Kohli was announced as the new test captain. “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you had been made captain because MS had decided to withdraw from Test cricket,” read part of his message. She added in her post, “In 2014 we were so young and naïve. Thinking that only good intentions, positive drive and motivation can get you through life. It certainly is, but not without challenges. A lot of those challenges you faced weren’t always on the pitch. But then, that’s life, isn’t it? It tests you in places you least expect it, but where you need it most. And my love, I’m so proud of you for not letting anything get in the way of your good intentions.” Read Anushka Sharma’s full post here: Anushka Sharma, star of movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Baaja Baaraat Group, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mouchki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix movie Bulbul and it was a huge success. She also produced the hit Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer – a Netflix original series titled Can. The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix. It will also produce Chateau, with Babil, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

