Jimmy Buffett looks 50 years after his first concert in Key West | Music

HOWARD COHEN Miami Herald



KEY WEST, Florida. A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to organize his daily schedule 50 years ago in Miami sparked events that changed the music world. These events made the singer-songwriter one of America’s most beloved artists. And one of the richest, with a net worth of around $600 million.

Buffett’s music and business empire includes restaurants, casinos, hotels and resorts, a retirement village, a cruise liner, clothing and publishing. And 29 studio albums, and as many live albums and compilations combined, plus a handful of books.

Unusual events unusual for perhaps everyone except the creative spirit that gave the world Margaritaville, Havana Daydreaming and Everybody’s Got a Cousin in Miami also helped to make Key West a distinct musical sound. and a world famous destination.

I was able to make a living and live the way I wanted, and then all of a sudden things started to look up, Buffett said in a phone interview from his home in Palm Beach County.

Photographer and author Tom Corcoran was with Buffett in the early days when the struggling young hippie threw his voice and acoustic guitar down Duval Street and Mallory Square with a handful of great early tunes, like Railroad Lady, which Buffett wrote with Jerry Jeff Walker, and The Captain and the Kid.

Corcoran has documented Buffett since the early to early 1970s. His photos as the couple strolled through the Keys on days of concerts and social outings around the world adorned the album cover on packages such as Havana Daydreaming , Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, Son of a Son of a Sailor, You Had to Be There: Recorded Live and Volcano. His images from the Keys years still fill video screens at Buffett’s concerts today.

Basically, I took decent photos and was cheap. And I knew how to fly a sailboat. So I was good to have, Corcoran joked in a phone interview from his home in Lakeland. I had no big illusions about my artistic talent as a photographer, but all I knew was that I had an opportunity and it was huge.

It’s just like the longevity of mischief, Corcoran said when explaining the significance of Buffett’s career after six decades, a career that took off after that fateful car ride to the Keys around November 1971 or early 1972. depending on who takes care of the calendar.

Or, how long will a smile last? That’s what he’s been peddling all this time. His words have been brilliant from time to time. Sometimes they’re just like, Oh, Jimmy, why did you do that? But when he hit them, gosh. I mean Cowboy in the Jungle. I could listen to it over and over and over and over again. And Sending the Old Man Home, that song from the album Volcano. You know, those are just exquisite words. And good melodies to accompany. What he promised and what he delivered was the same thing. It was fun. And it was concerts and live performances. And the live album did really well, Corcoran said.

When I really knew he was going to make a business out of it, it was probably in the spring of ’77. I was with him when he found out Margaritaville was a hit and climbing the charts, Corcoran said.

The couple were on Staniel Cay, an island in the Bahamas, when they came across what was essentially the only phone on the island inside a small concrete block building. Buffett picked up the phone and called his management. Collect.

Buffett had had well-received albums, like Living and Dying in Time, which featured his first Top 40 hit, Come Monday, in 1974. A1A and Havana Daydreaming followed in 1976. These records were among his formative albums of the period. Key West. But the last two did not give any radio call.

Changes in Latitudes, generally considered the last of the Key West period albums, had just been released in January 1977. (Although an argument could be made, stylistically, for the Son of a Son of a Sailor he recorded with his Coral Reefer Band at the defunct Bay Shore Recording Studio in Coconut Grove.)

He said, let me call LA. See if I still have a job. Those are the exact words: I’ll call LA and see if I still have a job, Corcoran recalls. They had just recorded Changes in Latitudes at Criteria studios in November and December 1976. And he got a modest lead from ABC/Dunhill at that time. And he wondered if his career was going to go up in smoke after only four albums and now maybe a fifth. And so he promised the advance would go to a sailboat so he could at least get away from the dock and return the bird to the people who decided it wasn’t worthy of a career.

That changed the day he found out Margaritaville was number 29 and was rock climbing.

What brought me to Key West, of course, was Jerry Jeff Walker because I had left Nashville, got divorced and nothing was happening there, Buffett said. But I was working, booking myself into venues or by word of mouth on the South and Southeast folk circuit. The great Gamble Rogers, people like that out there, were on that tour through Nashville, the Carolinas, St. Augustine, the Flick and Bubbas in Miami. So I worked my way up on that tour and one of the places there was The Flick, so I got an offer to go to Miami for The Flick.

The Flick Cafe itself is long gone, closed in 1974, a decade after it opened. Today, The Flick’s location is the Titanic Restaurant and Brewery, across from the University of Miami baseball stadium on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables. But during the heyday of the mid-’60s and early ’70s, The Flick was where emerging talents in acoustic folk, pop and rock like Buffett, Joni Mitchell and her ex-husband Chuck Mitchell, David Crosby, John Denver, Michael Martin Murphy, Bobby Ingram and Walker honed their skills before greeting the public.

After the first album came out, I went on tour across the United States, but until I was 72 I basically stayed alive working in South Florida, Buffett said.

I met Jerry Jeff when I was a reporter for Billboard magazine in Nashville, Buffett said. I had made a story about him, and he ended up staying at my house and we drank a little and got drunk that night. So much so that he was calling home at the time. The operator came and he was using profanity at his girlfriend or something. They cut my phone.

The phone company called me in the morning, and I was hungover, and they said, are you ready to behave or what? Jerry Jeff said, I’m sorry, ma’am. If you ever get to Miami and I can do anything for you, let me know.

Buffett laughs at the memory. Well, you never know if Walker kept his promise to the insulted operator. The country songwriter behind the 1968 classic, Mr. Bojangles, died in 2020 in Texas at the age of 78. But he was about to change Buffett’s fortunes forever.

Shot on Miami. I got this job. I called Jerry Jeff and said I was in town and working at The Flick, Buffett said. It was the opening act of a five-bill act that included Fred Neil and Vince Martin.

I went to the club to meet the owner and he said: No, it’s not this weekend. I went, no, it must be because I have no other job!

Buffett had no money. And no place to stay in Miami. But he had Jerry Jeff Walker.

He said: Come stay with me. So I stayed with him and [Teresa] Murphy [Sadler], his girlfriend at the time, in Coconut Grove and for two weeks helped him work on his car. We finished working on the car and he said, Come on. Let’s go to Key West. Have you ever been? Well be back in town for that show. So we got into a 1947 Packard and drove to the Keys, Buffett said.

Buffett, 75, born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in Alabama, earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Buffett said he was as low as Islamorada in the Florida Keys during his college days. But when the struggling shaggy-haired singer looked out the car window as the southbound Packard passed Islamorada, Buffett’s mind raced.

Since Islamorada, I was like, yeah, riding on a bridge over the ocean. For someone who grew up on the Gulf Coast, I thought it was the longest and most amazing bridge in the world, Buffett said. I knew the history of the Flagler Railroad from that time. But when I left Islamorada on US 1 and got to Key West, crossed the Bahia Honda Bridge and the Seven Mile Bridge and looked out, I was like, What the hell? what is this place? I don’t know what it is but I love it!

When I got there, Jerry Jeff basically dropped me off, introduced me to a few people, and I quickly got a job at a place called Howies Lounge that no longer exists, Buffett said.

Howies Lounge was located at 109 Duval St., a few blocks from where Buffett opened his flagship Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville restaurant and gift shop at 500 Duval in 1985.

He played at aperitif time, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This bar was like an oasis, Buffett recalls. I got a job as a mate on a fishing boat, so I was playing during the day, messing around all night, sleeping for a few hours, then getting up at 4 a.m. and going fishing. So I thought, I did. It’s pretty cool! Buffett said.

Buffett’s first actual performance in the Keys was at Crazy Ophelias before moving on to Howies Lounge and then The Chart Room, he said. He began to meet integral personalities at those local Keys joints who would figure prominently in his life, such as American writer Thomas McGuane (who married Buffett’s sister Laurie in 1977) and Tom Corcoran, who would share writing credits on Buffett’s songs. Passion, from Buffett’s third album, and Key West’s first proper LP, A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean in 1973. Corcoran also shared songwriting credit on Fins in 1979.

At the time, Corcoran, who arrived in Key West in 1970, was a bartender at The Chart Room and he had known Walker for about two years before meeting Buffett.