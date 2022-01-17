From Anushka Sharma to Pulkit Samrat; Meet these famous Bollywood pet parents! (See the pictures)





Everyone has a special affinity with their pet. Furry friends are there for you in good times and bad, and they know how to cheer you up. After a hard day’s work, there’s nothing like coming home with your own bundle of joy. Here’s a roundup of some celebrities who can’t live without their pets: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Sanjana Sanghi, How celebrities like to spend time with their friends to overcome the boredom of confinement. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor’s pet Shyloh is his best friend. Kapoor is frequently spotted enjoying some peaceful time with her best friend ever. Pulkit Samrat Pulkit Samrat’s devotion to her dog Drogo has resulted in an Instagram account especially for the adorable dog. We can’t get enough of how adorable these two are. Disha Patani Disha Patani is an animal lover and she has not one, not two but four pets. Besides her dance routines, Patani frequently posts images of Bella, Jasmine, Goku, and Keety on social media. The actress also has an Instagram account dedicated to photos of her pets. Anouchka Sharma Dude is very close to the heart of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The actress uploaded numerous photos of herself spending quality time with him. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra has a social media series called “Diaries of Diana.” After tying the knot, she and Nick adopted Gino and Panda, to complete the family. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt loves cats. The actress continues to express her affection for her cats by posting photos of them on Instagram. She has a cat named Edward, who is her all-time favorite companion. Kriti I say Actress Kriti Sanon has Disco and Phoebe. The actress continues to share videos and pictures of her furry friends often cuddling or playing with her. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are a power couple, but it’s only a party when their pooch is in their Instagram-worthy frame. (The story above first appeared on LatestLY on January 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle , log in to our website latestly.com).

