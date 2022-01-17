Entertainment
in the film Elvis, we will see a side of the actor never seen before
Director Baz Luhrmann has revealed that a new and unexpected side of Tom Hanks will be shown in the new Elvis biopic.
Baz Luhrmann talked about the new biopic on Elvis Presley he is working on it. The director says his main star, tom hank, will offer us a performance that will amaze the spectators. We could indeed admire a side of the actor that we have never experienced before.
In Elvis, Tom Hanks will play Colonel Tom Parker, the infamous manager who discovered Elvis’ talent and got him to sign his first contract with RCA. Speaking about this interpretation during an interview, Baz Luhrmann was delighted with the work done by Hanks. He explained in particular:As far as Colonel is concerned, one of life’s great joys is working with well-known actors who are famous for their distinctive instrument strings. But I get chills at the thought of being helpful, or just supporting, by letting them. Each actor always has a lot more to offer than what he always sees. They always have way more strings than they actually use. “
He then added: “So one of the most exciting things about working with Tom, who is the Rolls Royce of actors, is being close to him and letting him play a new string on his instrument. I think that’s the most exciting thing to see.
Throughout his career, Tom Hanks has played the most varied roles: we have seen him in the role of romantic, funny, very positive and courageous characters. But he also knew evil, negative and cruel characters. From what Luhrmann said, however, with his interpretation in Elvis the actor will surprise us once again with an exceptional performance. The film is currently slated for a June 24 release in the United States. Austin Butler will play the king of rock’n’roll, while Olivia DeJonge will be his wife Priscilla.
