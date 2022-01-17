Find out which Bollywood celebrity belongs to the same zodiac sign as yours!





Pankaj Tripathi:

Actor of Mirzapur Pankaj Tripathi falls under the sign ‘Virgin’. He was born on September 5, 1976 in Bihar, India.

Virgo loves everything that is streamlined and systematized. Virgo traits include devotion, helping, hard work, and wit. Famous actor from Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi is known for his natural acting and calm demeanor. Ranver Singh:

This energetic BTown actor belongs to the sign of “Cancer”. Ranveer was born on July 06, 1985. As the fourth sign of the zodiac, a Cancer love runs deep. Cancer traits include being helpful, patient, compassionate, caring, romantic, and creative.

Celebrities who fall under this sign are Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra. Manoj Bajpayee:

Manoj Bajpayee was born under the sign of ‘Taurus’. He was born on April 23, 1969. Taureans are intelligent, artistic, determined and practical. They are known for their solidity, strength of will and perseverance. His acting skills made him who he is today. Manoj Bajpayee became the nation’s favorite after his role in the ‘family man‘.

Many famous Bollywood celebrities under this zodiac sign are Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sushmita Sen:

Actress Aarya Sushmita Sen belongs to the sign “Scorpio”. She was born on November 19, 1975. Scorpios are passionate, just like Sushmita Sen. The woman is known to be passionate about whatever she chooses to do. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Roy, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra come under this sign. Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan was born under the sign of “Leo”. He was born on August 16, 1970. From ‘sacred game‘ to ‘Tandav’ Saif Ali Khan leads the OTT platform. Leos are characterized by warmth, humor, pride, joy, passion and creativity. People born under this sign are creative thinkers with a flair for drama who live their lives in superlatives, both good and bad. Celebrities born under this sign are Genelia D’souza, Dhanush, Jacqueline Fernandez.

