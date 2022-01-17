Marathi actor alleges he was fired from show over messages against Modi, BJP

Mumbai: Kiran Mane, an actor working on popular Marathi TV channel series Star Pravah Mulgi Zaali Ho, was fired from the show on Thursday, January 13. According to Mane, he was told not to stand for shooting based on some strong political views against the ruling BJP government that he shared on social media.

Following the network’s decision, Mane took to Facebook to post about the incident.

The decision to remove the actor was met with a lot of objections from social media users, as evidenced by the numerous comments in his favor made on this Facebook post as well as the hashtag #istandwith_KiranMane used on Facebook as well as on Twitter. Netizens have attacked Star Parvah for allegedly spreading authoritarianism, intolerance of political opposition and creating Hindu hegemony.

Isn’t that cultural fascism? Actor Kiran Mane has been removed from the TV series “Mulgi Zali Ho” by the Star Pravav channel. Raison? Mane spoke out on social media against fascist forces!

Mane supported secular forces by propagating views of Ambedkar-Shahu-Phule#kiranmane pic.twitter.com/rcIvbo0FyK Saleem Sarang (@Sarangsspeaks) January 15, 2022

.@StarPravah fire an actor #kiranmane from a tv show to a sarcastic post on facebook! Are we living in an undeclared emergency? I urge Hon’ble @CMOMahashtra & @satejp Sir for ensuring freedom of speech in our state!!! #IStandwith_KiranMane pic.twitter.com/WrPPQ4GjOF Bilal Ahmed (@BilalAhmedNgp) January 13, 2022

While mall Marathi TV and film actors have voiced social and political views in the past, this is apparently the first instance in which an actor has been fired for doing so.

Prominent players like Sharad Ponkshe and Vikram Gokhale have openly supported right-wing Savarkarite ideology in the past. Moreover, Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut had recently said that India had won her freedom as “bheek(alms) from the British and that the country only gained “real” independence in 2014.

Gokhale same held a press conference where he said he supported Ranauts’ statement. Yet no action has been taken against him by any film producer or channel.

On the other hand, Mane was reportedly removed from office for taking an open stand against the current ruling regime and its right-wing ideology.

Speaking to a newspaper after the incident, Mane said:It’s mobocracy. You must remember that this is set in the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram; the Maharashtra of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. Maharashtra should not really tolerate this populace. Let’s see what happens in my case. I must tell you that if I don’t get justice, no one will dare to speak out against the mob. If I get justice, a lot of people will come forward and speak up. People should decide which direction they want to go. Read all my messages (Facebook). You will not find caste poison anywhere. You won’t find that I criticized anyone by hitting below the belt. When we worked in the theatre, we criticized Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi. Even the leaders of Congress applauded us for it. They didn’t say you shouldn’t criticize us or (make) such a threat. But now, even if we write a sentence, we are threatened by saying How can you write that?

Reactions from political circles

The incident also sparked reactions within Maratha political circles. Jitendra Awhad, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and minister in the current government of Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, expressed his anger through a series of tweets.

– , , , . Dr Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 13, 2022

Kiran Mane, who portrays the character of Vilas Patil in the TV series Mulgi Zaali Ho on Star Pravah, was fired suddenly because he writes on social media, supports the ideology of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar and questions the central government about their bad policies. Maharashtra honored artists like Dada Kondake, PL Deshpande and Nilu Phule even when they criticized (governments). Remember that it is wrong to threaten someone’s livelihood just because they followed this Maharashtra intellectual tradition and criticized you, his tweets said.

Similarly, Atul Londhe Patil, Secretary and Chief Spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “What happened in the case of actor Kiran Mane should stop. Such authoritarianism will not be allowed in Maharashtra. According to the Constitution, everyone has the right to express their opinion. Congress will not tolerate attempts to harm someone’s livelihood to enforce a particular ideology. The party stands firmly with Kiran Mane.

Star Parvah, however, refuted Mane’s claims and in a statement on Saturday claimed the actor was fired for “inappropriate behavior” with his female co-stars on set, the India time reported. In the same statement, the newspaper noted that the show’s creators called Mane’s allegations “baseless and contrived”, adding that “it is regrettable that such allegations have been made”.

The statement also alleges that several co-actors, the director and other members of the show’s unit have filed several complaints regarding Mane’s “continued disrespectful and offensive behavior towards them”, further claiming that this behavior which violated “basic decency and decorum on show sets” continued despite multiple warnings.

In turn, Mane denied the channel’s allegations of misconduct. Thread contacted Mane for comment but did not receive a response. The article will be updated if a response from Mane is received.