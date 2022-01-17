Bollywood fraternity mourns death of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj









Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The disappearance of legendary Kathak icon Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday has left the Bollywood fraternity reeling, mourning their loss.

Several celebrities such as actor Ishaan Khatter, Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and many more have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late ballet dancer.

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle and shared photos and videos of Master-ji in a moving tribute.

He wrote: “A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root from which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat – Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”



Amjad Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and posted a monochrome photo of the performance on his Twitter account.

Furthermore, he wrote, “The passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era for Indian dance and Kathak. For me, it was a personal loss. He was loved by my family immensely and his memories live on in our hearts forever. the heavens will dance for him today and every day! Let him RIP.”



Subash Ghai took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of the late Kathak legend performing and wrote about the first lesson he learned from him. He shared, “My first learning of kathak dance maestro was during my university youth festival when he expressed a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha through his two talking eyes. learned ‘DANCE means body but the soul is in the eyes. That’s where he was a Jagat guru in kathak. RIP BIRJU SIR.”



Singer Shilpa Rao also mourned the disappearance of the singer-choreographer on her Twitter account.

“I am absolutely disgusted… Panditji, you will be missed. My prayers for your soul. Generations to come will remember this name PANDIT BIRJU MAHARAHAJ,” she tweeted.



Actor Yami Gautam wrote a moving tribute with a poster, in remembrance of Pandit Birju Maharaj.

She wrote: “Legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Thank you for your enormous contribution to the world of dance and for inspiring so many like me with your art. We will miss you. Rest in peace Panditji, condolences to family and friends.”



Several other members of the film fraternity, including Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan and many more, have shared their condolences over the demise of the Kathak icon on social media.

Birju Maharaj died after suffering from shortness of breath. He was 83 when he breathed his last, surrounded by his family at his residence in Delhi. (ANI)

