Green minister branded ‘Hollywood diva’ after claiming she doesn’t want to work every day at COP26

A Scottish environmental minister has been accused of laziness after telling aides she didn’t want to work every day of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, reportedly told Scottish government officials she didn’t want them to do more than “two things in one day”.

Opposition parties have slammed the Green MSP, which was forced into self-isolation in the first week of the summit due to coronavirus, calling her a “Hollywood diva”.

Slater’s demands were revealed in an email sent by his private secretary to government officials and advisers before world leaders descended on Glasgow.







(Picture: Twitter)



The email, revealed by the Scottish Sun, read: “The Minister does not want to do more than two things a day as there will be other work to do in and around this.

“It may be possible to do three things a day if they’re all close together and don’t require a lot of preparation.

“Account should also be taken of any evening events in Glasgow where the Minister may be very late (after 10 p.m.) to return home, in which case there should be a later start the following day.

“The minister pointed out that she can’t work 14 days in a row, she needs two full days off, they don’t need to be consecutive.”

After her first day of conference, Slater, who earns 98,045, was taken to a pub at 5 p.m. with fellow Green minister Patrick Harvie.

Colin Smyth, spokesman for Scottish Labor Net Zero, energy and transport, called the Greens “out of touch”.

He told The Sun: We already knew green minister jobs were made up, but I didn’t realize they were part-time.

“This staggering set of rules by Lorna Slater shows just how out of touch the Greens really are and how little interest they have in delivering a green agenda.

“The minister’s adamant refusal to work a little overtime to attend the most important global climate conference in years annihilates the last of her environmental credentials.

“It’s a lot like the two things Lorna Slater does every day: prop up a failing SNP administration and cash in on her ministerial salary.”

Conservative environment spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This stunning email reads like the demands of a Hollywood diva, not a Scottish government minister.

“The future of the planet was at stake, so it’s hard to believe an environment minister would have to curb her workload and insist on days off at this crucial summit.

“Shows don’t take days off. If she wants to be a government minister, Lorna Slater has to grow up and accept the responsibilities that come with the job.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All Scottish Ministers have worked hard throughout COP26 to make it a success.

“Although she had Covid the first week, Ms Slater had a busy schedule of commitments and initiatives to show leadership on the climate emergency here in Scotland, including banning some of the single-use plastic products the most harmful.

To sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.