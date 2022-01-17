Bollywood Drama Love Story; Ranjish Hi Sahi

The series revolves around a maverick young director who finds himself drawn into an extramarital affair with an eccentric superstar that changes his life forever. his marriage to his first love turns in circles as he is torn between two worlds. Set mostly in the 70s in Bollywood, the golden age of bell bottoms and good music.

This story revolves around the lives of Shankar, Amna and Anju. The story explores the complicated human relationships between adults and the different shades that love can take. Here is the interaction with Tahir Raj Bhasin

Can you tell us about your character in the series?

Yeah sure you know one of the things that struck me while narrating the show when they told me how complex and layered Shankar’s role is. He’s an aspiring director when you meet him at the start of the show. he had 3 movies flop..his main desire is to make a movie that will be commercially successful and loved by the audience but the problem is that he has no script..finding the story of his film he opens doors to different journey in life and once per journey he meets the superstar of that time an actress Amna Parvez that he is attracted towards the exits of conflicts because he also has a wife and a child that he loves and it is this conflict and entanglement between duty and desire that forms the basis of the catharsis that Shankar goes through and it is through these conflicts that he discovers who he is… what his art and what ultimately becomes of its history.

Did you encounter any difficulties while creating the character and do you have an experience you would like to share?

Of course the biggest challenge because it was such an emotionally and psychologically demanding show where you’re dealing with two actresses on the same day, you have a passionate romantic scene with one and a conflict scene with another, that was a 90 day shoot because it’s a series and it’s a lot longer than the feature film and the challenge was really how you don’t bring that emotional baggage back with you from coming home, how you let go take and how do you reintegrate that character with the same kind of energy that you have in the previous day so it was really an exercise in graft and strength and the interesting aspect is really recreating the 70s era leaving your phones and laptops and iPads in the vanity and walking into sets and going all day without tech so you get the same sense and of course the most iconic thing from that era was fashion and music and those two things you can see in the trailer.

Can you tell us about some of your best moments while shooting the character?

That would be a bit of a spoiler, but one of my hardest moments was that there’s a scene where Shankar is sitting in the editing room editing his movie and the movie doesn’t take the form that he wants and at the same time he gets a phone call from his wife and there’s a distinct dynamic between the wife and him and he goes out and meets the diva Amna Parvez and as an actor it was a great moment because there had so many performances in this scene and there were so many emotions that it goes through and the setting was so intimate and so small due to a very small crew it was a handheld camera so doing it all in one taking was a challenge and I would really look forward to seeing it when I watch it.

How is your character different from your real life? Are you a true romantic?

I’m a diehard romantic, I grew up on 90s movies, I happen to get my start in anti-hero and action and sports roles, so I’m really excited that 2022 opens with a huge bang of a romantic bonanza not one but three different projects and the first project will be Ranjish he sahi and I am anxious and excited to see how the audience likes and gives feedback on the performance.

You have also played villain roles, what is your experience playing villain roles?

Of course the term really stuck to the performance in Mardani and force 2 was the antihero term and I’ve always really preferred to see them as an antihero and the difference really in that term is the parts I’ve been made to look and feel like the boy next door and they were charming they were stylish but that was the mindset that was of an antagonist and it was always fun to make a villain like to play like a good guy and that’s where the little bit of understanding what i would really like to call moral objectivity where no one is all good or all bad they are always in the shadow of gray and playing the gray part was a lot of fun when I started, but like I said, I’m really enjoying this new starter chapter of this romantic and main part.

My last question would be that you played the character of Sunil Gavaskar in 83 during filming, did you actually get the secrets about that?

Yes he visited sets and it was very intimidated Gavaskar behind the monitor shooting and trying to play like him but he was also very charming he was very laid back and very charismatic and he was always giving contributions and that went a long way contributed to the kind of performance that absolutely was seen on screen and he was also very kind after seeing the movie he said he saw himself in my performance a bit and that for me the ultimate validation and I really got something from him the maturity and the seriousness and the experience that he got and that was the challenge for me because all the cricketer at 83 my age but how to play somebody one who comes a bit more established, a bit more experienced than all of them, and manages to stay behind the scenes while still driving in the back seat makes an invaluable contribution to the team.