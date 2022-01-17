Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood looks completely DIFFERENT without the famous beard!



















January 17, 2022



gemma

Paul Hollywood took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback photo with his fans – and got all the reaction! MORE: Great British Bake Off: meet the judges’ and hosts’ partners The 55 year old man Great British Bake Off star uploaded an image taken around 30 years ago, showing him sporting jet black hair and no facial hair. “Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard!!” he explained in the caption. Loading player… WATCH: Emily Andre impresses Paul Hollywood with her Christmas dessert Paul’s followers were delighted with the snap – and eager to share their thoughts with the famous cook. “You look like a Baldwin!” one remarked, while a second told Paul, “Certainly improved with age.” READ: Noel Fielding divides fans with a look at his family home wardrobe MORE: GBBO’s Prue Leith’s £10m former home has to be seen to be believed “You’ve aged better than fine wine,” noted a third, and a fourth said, “Beautiful then, beautiful now!” Paul shared a throwback photo with fans on Instagram It comes after Paul spoke about his future on Pastry shop during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I love Bake Off. It’s kind of part of me now, it’s really part of my life,” he told his host. “We still have part of the original team. Every year we get together, it’s just fantastic. READ: GBBO’s Paul Hollywood secrets to losing a stone revealed MORE: The stunning homes of Great British Bake Off stars: From Paul Hollywood to Prue Leith “They’re gonna have to roll me… blitz it all for me too [to drink rather than eat]. I love this show…I think it’s done [baking] quite cool. Many children are now in baking. If you can take them away from games to create something to learn what’s going on in cakes, bread, muffins…that’s a cool thing to do.” Paul with his Great British Bake Off co stars He also praised his fellow stars and revealed how the group was spending time together backstage. He said: “Prue did flower arranging, which was very popular – admitting: ‘No, I didn’t go. Matt had a bingo night with all his voices, Noel had a music night. I taught 25 of them how to use nunchucks – they were foam, they wouldn’t hurt them!” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

