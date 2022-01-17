Entertainment
8 Bollywood actors who are also active gamers
The world of video games is fascinating, to say the least. Video games are not only used to escape the monotony of everyday life, but also help us de-stress. People who love the game can keep their inner child alive. They also have better hand-eye coordination than non-gamers.Video gamesalso enhance our creativity and make us more competitive individuals. Maybe that’s why some of our Bollywood idols love games too.
Here Are 8 Bollywood Actors Known For Their Love Of Video Games
Shah Rukh Khan
Whenever you’re sad, hungry, or angry…just cry a little while playing your favorite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
The Kings’ obsession with video games is not hidden from his fans. The megastar has always expressed his love for video games. Khan’s passion for the game can be measured by the fact that one of the floors of his lavish bungalow Manate, is entirely dedicated to video games. He’s as tech-savvy as they come. Star sons Aryan and AbRam are big game fans too. Last year, actor Gauri Khan’s wife shared a photo of their sons enjoying a boys’ night out. SRK also commented on the post. In his comment, he had written about how the games were the new bonding force for the two brothers. Brothers who play together, I guess they stay together, he commented.
John Abraham
Apparently a PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) pro, the hunk is also an avid gamer. Abraham is a sports lover, both indoors and outdoors. His love for bikes is also something that reflects his adventurous side to his fans. In 2013, the actor also became the face of a mobile game, which was called John Abraham Drag Racer. The game was based on Abraham’s love of speed and cycling. Hey guys this is my new game John Abraham Drag Racer something very close to my heart, watch it at the following links,” the actor had tweeted.
Varun Dhawan
Dhawan is known to be someone you can talk to all day. The actor has been a fan of video games since he was a teenager. In an interview, Dhawan revealed that Super Mario was the first game he dabbled in, on his old 8-bit console. His brother and director Rohit Dhawan is also a big fan of video games and had given him a SEGA game console. In the interview, Dhawan had also explained that FIFA and Grand Theft Auto were his favorite video games of all time. The actor also appeared in his digital avatar in his own soccer-based video game called Varuns City.
Akshay Kumar
Support PM arenarendramodis AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also experience the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net income generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Confidence #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020
Kumar is a hardcore adventurer at heart and his love for the world of online gaming should come as no surprise to anyone. From Xbox 360 brand ambassador to launching his own FAU-G mobile game, Kumar’s love of video games is well known to his fans. In September 2020, the superstar gave India his own action war game Fearless And United (FAU-G) as an alternative to the popular PUBG. The game has had the highest number of pre-registrations on PlayStore.
Arshad Warsi
Known for his brilliant comedic timing in moves like Munna Bhai MBBS and Jolley LLB, Warsi is also known for his love of video games. Like his Kabul Express and Goal co-star John Abraham, Warsi is also a fan of PUBG. His passion for gaming was evident when he streamed his PUBG team game. During the game he aired, the actor had performed extremely well, achieving an extraordinarily high score.
Abhishek Bachchan
I spent last night teaching @SrBachchan how to play fifa14 on ps. Must say that the Bachchan duo is not bad. @iamsrk @bomanirani @SonuSood
Abishek (@juniorbachchan) December 26, 2013
The fact that Bachchan Junior has his own sports team should be enough to understand his love for sports and games. The interest of the actors in video games was revealed to his fans by his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, himself a sports fan. The superstar had written a blog post in which he told his fans about his son Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khans mutual love for the PS4. “These people are not interested in work. Sitting in the comfort of Shah Rukh Khans vanity and immersed in a PS4 football game, they take their time getting out, until I have to burst in and well immerse myself in the game as well,’ wrote Big B.
Tiger Shroff
One of the biggest Call of Duty fans in the country, Tiger Shroff is a video game enthusiast. Fans were surprised a few years ago when the talented action hero shared a video of himself playing Call of Duty (COD) Mobile. “New hobby in my ‘me time,'” the post read.
Shroff also posted about gaming with famous esports player Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal. He also invited his fellow gamers to join the two for the game.
Boman Irani
Boman Irani is known for his contagious energy and cheerful nature. So it should come as no surprise that the actor has kept his inner child alive. Gambling may well be one way to do this. Irani was also part of a campaign by computer giant HP. The campaign aimed to challenge cultural stereotypes around the games. the 3 idiots The actor was also one of the first celebrities in India to post his PS5 purchase from Games The Shop, on their social media accounts.
Image courtesy: K2K Pro – YouTube
Related: David Bowie to Keanu Reeves, 7 Times Hollywood Actors Have Appeared in Famous Video Games
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/gear/tech/shah-rukh-khan-to-akshay-kumar-8-bollywood-actors-who-are-also-active-gamers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022