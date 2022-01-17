Has Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joined Congress? No, the viral claim is false





Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood, also known for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been named Punjab’s “state icon” by the Election Commission of India. The Congress-led government of Punjab is poised for the 2022 assembly elections with new candidates joining the race. Amid this, a graphic showing Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joining Congress is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, an image of Sonu Sood can be seen with text that reads in Hindi, “.” [English Translation: Sonu Sood now with Congress.] The official handle of Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal also shared graphics with a caption that reads: ‘The man who helped thousands during the Covid pandemic lockdown is now with the Congress’. Punjab Pradesh Congress Mahila tweeted the graphic with a caption that reads: “Sonu Sood with Congress. Helped thousands during Covid and will continue to serve in the future. #SonuSoodWithCongress.” Shesh Narayan Ojha, National Secretary of the Youth Congress, also posted the photo with a caption, “, @SonuSood” [English Translation: “Heroes of the country and those who support the people will now extend their hands for the public with Congress, welcome @SonuSood Ji.”] Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress also tweeted the same with a photo of Sonu Sood with a child. The caption of the photo reads: “Finally Sonu Sood has joined Congress for his political career, I hope he will succeed here too. #SonuSoodWithCongress” Claim: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has officially joined the Congress. Fact check: The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. He is not associated with any political party. We searched the internet for the viral claim with several keywords. It should be noted that if Sonu Sood had joined the Congress, surely it would have been big news and all the media would have reported it. However, we have not found any reports that can verify the viral claim. However, we found several new reports who state that Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has joined the Punjab Congress. According to the report of India time dated January 11, 2022, Malvika Sood Sachar has joined the Congress in her hometown, Moga, Punjab. Punjab Congress Speaker Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present on the occasion. We found a tweet from Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi dated January 10 in which he congratulated Malvika Sood on joining the Congress. Punjab Congress too tweeted the same. In further investigation, we also found a tweet from Sonu Sood in which he congratulated his sister Malvika for joining Congress. He also clarified that he does not belong to any political party and that he will continue to do social work. Below you can see the tweet. As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and look forward to watching her blossom in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own acting and humanitarian work continues, without any political affiliations or distractions. pic.twitter.com/NCI0d4nUgC sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2022 Our investigation found that the claim of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joining the Congress Party is false. It was not Sonu Sood but his sister Malvika Sood who joined the Congress party just before the elections in Punjab. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343. Also read: Did Kamala Harris claim that all people hospitalized with Covid-19 are vaccinated? No, edited viral video

