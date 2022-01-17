Entertainment
Actor Amrit Kaur excited, scared to tackle Sex Lives of College Girls role
There has never been a character like The sex life of college girls Bela Malhotra, which is best summed up by his statement, It’s like I want to have sex with him, but I also want to be him.
An 18-year-old freshman who’s hell-bent on getting the grades, the guys, and a spot in her college’s prestigious comedy club by any means necessary, she’s the rare on-screen South Asian woman who gets funny. , thirsty and daring.
It’s hard to imagine she’d be even half that if it wasn’t for the actor behind her, Brampton, Ont., 28, from Amrit Kaur, who previously starred on the show Craves 2020 The D Cup. His The sex life of college girls, created and produced by television maven Mindy Kaling and broadcast in Canada on Crave, however, it ultimately thrust her into the spotlight as one of four best friends navigating through the booty of this lightly teenage era. seedy when exploring and discovering more than just Philosophy 101.
Despite exuding effortless humor, Kaur says, [The show] It was my first time doing comedy. I had only done theatre. So I pleasantly surprised myself. But I know comedy comes from having a sense of humor about myself and my insecurities. Bela’s humor also comes from her insecurities about her body, about not being the prettiest, which I’ve been through. I became an actor to feed this insecurity. I know now that it’s ridiculous when you value good looks more than smarts and talent, so playing this character kind of healed me. I fell deeper in love with myself.
In order to build her comedic muscle, Kaur studied with an acting coach, watched every Dave Chapelle and Tiffany Haddish show she could get her hands on, and even tried her hand at stand-up. But Kaur’s love of acting came long before that and was influenced by an entirely different art form: Bollywood. She remembers dancing to her parents’ Indian music tapes (the 1997 classic Dil to Pagal Hai being a particular favourite). From there, she became your typical theater kid, enrolling in York University’s prestigious Acting Conservatory, assuming it would be much easier than it turned out to be, after telling her parents that she would take pre-med classes on the side to fulfill their own dreams for her.
I was not brought up to understand or respect the intelligence required to be an artist, which I learned immediately when I entered drama school; the bandage was torn from the skin, she said. Acting is a personal art form and the marks I received as a person would be the same as those I would have received as an actor. I constantly wanted to be a popular girl, which was one of the little reasons I started acting to get the attention that the bullied eight-year-old girl in me wanted. [opted] for pageantry at drama school. But I learned that, at my root, I’m a nerd, talented, smart, and an average Joe, and I was able to examine my insecurities. So when my coach gave me the same notes now, I could hear them and take them.
Part of that came from winning the role of Bela. Although the casting discouraged those without work visas from applying, Kaur still auditioned on a lark. After several callbacks, she won the role, but ended up having to apply for a visa twice. The second time around proved particularly gratifying, as Kaling and co-creator Justin Noble, along with all the producers, wrote letters on her behalf, insisting that she was essential to the series, which would not continue. not without it. Which makes sense, considering not only how similar Kaur and Bela are in ambition, but also how the former understands the cultural significance of the latter.
This character is revolutionary, says Kaur. I was excited and scared to play it because I knew our community would be thrilled to see us portrayed that way. Movies and TV have taught us as South Asian women that we need to be submissive when it comes to sex, and that’s a lie created by white people who exoticized us.
Bela is indeed a major break with the stereotype. She has no problem openly and loudly announcing that I’m HIV-positive, deal with it, and her hopes of tagging a guy with sick, ripped, tasty Zac Efron-esque abs. And when she suffers a sexual assault in the latter part of the season, she makes the decision to give up on a lifelong dream.
From my own experiences of being desperate to be part of something, I know she’s tested, Kaur says. She has to ask herself if she’s willing to sacrifice her intelligence and embrace the patriarchy, and allow herself to be exploited to get where she wants to be. As we both learned, for her voice to be truly heard and go its own way, things might get tougher, it might take longer, but she will be respected, and it’s a brave story to tell. I found myself emotional between takes knowing this, as Bela shares her vulnerability through her humor.
Perhaps the deepest connection Kaur found on set was with Kaling, who is beginning to develop a knack for bringing talented South Asian women from the Toronto area into the Hollywood spotlight (think I have nevers Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Like many millennial brunettes, Kaur has been a fan for a while, having read, watched, and studied all of her work. So to play a character that draws heavily from Kaling herself was kind of an honor.
I was nervous because I had admired Mindy for so long, she said. To the point that, on the first day of filming, I mumbled my way through my scenes. The next day I wrote to her and asked if I could talk to her, and she immediately came to my trailer and asked me what was going on. I bawled my eyes out and admitted my admiration and respect for her, and she was humbled through it all and spoke to me. She was so helpful.
Kaur may be following in Kalings’ footsteps in far more ways than playing a character literally based on her. A passionate writer, she is working on her own television series and also dreams of playing in a film or appearing in Saturday Night Live a bit like Bela.
These are big dreams, so step by step, Kaur said, still relentless, an audible smile in her voice. The universe decides, right?
