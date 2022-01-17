FKA twigs’ new album CAPRISONGS is transformativeExBulletin



. Orograph/Courtesy of the artist

Orograph/Courtesy of the artist

Pluto doesn’t care about superficiality. The transit of the planet, the way the movement of the planet activates and interacts with a person’s birth chart, demands a connection with the main purpose. It is a chance to shatter illusions and probe deeply in search of inner truth: to evolve and be reborn without superficiality.

Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, singer-songwriter FKA Twigs turned 34 yesterday. Capricorn and a member of the Pluto generation in Scorpio according to his chart, the twigs experienced a powerful transit during Pluto’s last retrograde, a period of significant reflection and potential, the timing of which coincided with the process of creating his new transformative version. CAPRISONS.

The British musician and interdisciplinary artist first entered the pop-industrial complex as a backup dancer in music videos, a career of appearances that led to character development. Seductive and nymph-like in nature, the twigs avatar has sung songs of operatic elegies about giving and taking, how quests for power destroy relationships and interrupt intimacy. With a duo of EPs and his favorite cult debut album LP1, twigs made a name for themselves on a meta-image that played with the gaze of the viewer. Capitalizing on the richness of seduction, she creates an avatar that presents itself, as well as her music, as a strange valley: “I come to life because you want me”, her founding works seemed to whisper. “You want me because I make you feel alive.”

The first break in the built and kept image of the twigs came with 2019 MADELEINE, his second studio album. Made amid physical and emotional upheaval, the twigs found solace in the historically misinterpreted image of Mary Magdalene. Project of mirrors and introspection, twigs confronts the binary trap that it sets for itself. On sparse instrumentals, the soprano of twigs became clear for the first time. Lost in translation, now neither whore nor virgin, she found a version of herself inside an age-old story about the demands of women. For all its visceral intimacy, MADELEINE yet centered a secret twigs, a reconstructed through a familiar story. It was a different reality she had to disappear into.

On his new album CAPRISONS, twigs finally lifts the veil. Once a remote girl video; baroque lounge crooner; sword master; pole dancer; and wushu artist, the twigs chaotically layer her previous characters on top of each other to reveal Tahliah Barnett, messy but free. Ranging from eerie ballads to sweaty club bangers, each track speaks to the highest expressions of its Capricorn sun, Sagittarius moon, and Pisces Venus. With CAPRISONS, she throws her rulebook out the window and dives into the depths of her abundance. She finds herself embracing traditional hooks for the first time in her musical career and ambitiously changes her sound to showcase the and avant-garde potential of pop. Dubbing his first mixtape and first major label release, CAPRISONS asks: what does a space look like where twigs, recalibrated and vibrating at their highest frequency, ring?

Aided by new collaborating artist-producer El Guincho, twigs is testing the boundaries of the genre. She selects traditional elements of synth-pop, dancehall, grime, neo-soul and ambient, assembles and arranges them in a matrix that only she and authorized guests can enter. These are essential twigs, a level of production she has evolved towards throughout her career. Even sampling a taste of Ariana Grande’s addictive “yuhs” throughout the mixtape, she oscillates between an incredulous ’80s MC on “oh my love”; a contemplative, punk-adjacent beat poet on the “how way” with Dystopia; whining bad gyal on mixtape spotlights “Papi Bones” alongside grime hip-hop master Shygirl; and a serious altar boy trying to guide the “rays of light”.

Youtube



From a wide variety of sounds, twigs’ desire to rediscover the exhilaration of experimentation weaves a compelling thread throughout CAPRISONS. Describing the project as a “return to herself,” her diversions offer insight into the non-linear top-down process of the twigs behind flourishing, both in herself and in her art. “I want to be more confident, really,” Twigs gently shares with a friend in the opening interlude of “Meta Angel,” the mixtape’s initial callback to her signature sound. Surrounded by a chorus of layered voices, she stumbles over insecurities, the constant flood of negativity that holds her light.

Overwhelmed with anxiety, she lets it all out on the dance floor as the mixtape turns into the single “tears in the club”. Drawing on Arca’s reggaeton-inspired touches, the R&B-pop track highlights the mixtape’s goal: catharsis through physicality. A failed love has embedded itself in her body “I want to get you out of my hips, my thighs, my hair, my eyes, tonight is the night”, she declares in the bridge and the only solution is the reflexive impulse of the twig dancer to process emotion through movement. To be connected with the flesh is to leave the spirit behind, and the twigs plan to take over the dance floor all night long.

All along CAPRISONS, twigs chooses not to deliver devastating and hard-hitting lyrics, choosing instead to speak as succinctly and simply as possible. In incomplete sentences, an unspoken desire connects her disparate thoughts, and her soprano deciphers the feelings of the moment and opens up to her potential. She murmurs alternately instead of words, repeats herself as if meditating. A tension lingers between the twigs’ desire to be honest and the lingering need to stay hidden; even though she channeled positive happiness to write her most authentic autobiographical lyrics to date, an overwhelming amount of autotune and digital distortion blurs their raw honesty. As vocal manipulation has been an integral part of twigs’ music and avatar for years, it shows that she would be reluctant to give it up on such a personal project. Unfortunately, the distortion feels too robotic in some cases, especially on “men’s minds” and “grapefruit,” as if Amazon’s Alexa is downloading poetry software and delivering the result on a loop.

Despite the mixtape’s digital saturation, there’s an undeniable warmth to CAPRISONS. Organized primarily through DMs and Facetimes, another process first for twigs discography, its main strength lies in narrative interludes and sound bites from friends, collaborators and loved ones. They challenge it, bring it closer and affirm its value. “I love you…I wish you could see in yourself what I see in you, what everyone else sees in you,” a friend said. “That’s the golden thing right there, and these are your golden years, so have fun.”

The need for encouragement, vulnerability, and sharing that need with listeners is a different intimacy than we’ve ever experienced from the emotional depth of Twigs. As his most collaborative project to date, CAPRISONS reveals the growth of twig production expertise. The startling characteristics of Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith and The Weeknd are seamless as the twigs create space for their unique sounds inside his own. The naked confessions continue with the Arca-assisted “thank you song,” as she opens the mixtape closer with plaintive honesty: “I wanted to die, I’m just being honest. I’m not afraid to say it anymore. out loud.” The track is saturated with emotion as the twigs express their gratitude for the love of the people around him, admitting that their care saved his life. Delicate and fearless, “thank you song” takes the fundamental facets of twigs we know best and uses them to innovate its material.

Even with its otherworldly vibe, Twigs come down to earth on the community oriented CAPRISONS, his words anchored in reality for the first time. She is vulnerable in her essays, festive in her discovery, generous with what she shares. As the mixtape progresses, the more of that love poured into her, the more she is able to share it with others, primarily her listener. Triumphant and external, the mixtape is a milestone of significant personal and professional transformation. Twigs FKA freed herself from the limits of her character.