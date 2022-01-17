Judas Priest rejoins Andy Sneap as touring guitarist in U-turn | Entertainment





Judas Priest reinstated Andy Sneap as touring guitarist. Just days after Rob Halford and co announced the departure of the 52-year-old rocker – who co-produced the heavy metal band’s latest studio effort, 2018’s ‘Firepower’ – ahead of their March tour, the ‘Breaking the Law” have changed their minds. Andy will be back, along with Glenn Tipton, who has limited his performances with the band since 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and will perform “when he can”. Priest confirmed in a new statement: “Hello metal maniacs, given all that has recently evolved and transpired, we have unanimously decided as a band to continue our shows unchanged with Rob, Ian [Hill, bass], Richie [Faulkner, guitar], Scott [Travis, drums], Andy and Glenn [Tipton, guitar] joining us whenever he is able…so see you soon as we move forward to celebrate Judas Priest’s massive 50 years of heavy metal together!” In the original statement, they said: A big thank you to Andy for all you have done and continue to be part of the production team for our new album.” Andy had admitted he found it “incredibly disappointing” to learn he would no longer be a member of the live lineup. He wrote in a separate statement: “Rob called me last Monday and said they wanted to go to four, which I find incredibly disappointing after this amount of time, but I respect his decision as they obviously a vision. [of] how they want it to happen. This was always a temporary situation, and as I said before, I will always help the band in any way I can, and that also applies in the future. I’ve been a big fan of the band since the early 80s and it was mind blowing to perform on stage with the guys and frankly terrifying to begin with on such short notice.” The musician would have continued to work on his new disc despite everything. Andy added: We’re moving forward with the new album next month and can’t wait for an awesome sequel to Firepower. Glenn, 74, has been forced to give up long stretches on the road as he struggles to play the most “difficult” songs, due to symptoms of the degenerative disease which affects the nervous system.

