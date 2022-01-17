Marathi Actor Blames BJP For His Withdrawal From TV Series; producers say it was his misbehavior on set





Marathi actor Kiran Mane, who was sacked last week from a popular TV drama, alleged on Monday that the BJP may be behind the move as it follows an ideology hated by the Saffron party. The BJP’s state unit, however, said it was not involved in his withdrawal and that the party values ​​freedom of speech.

Last week, Mane was ousted from the Marathi TV series, ‘Mulgi Zali Ho’, airing on a private satellite channel. Mane said he was given no reason for his dismissal by the production house. I was just told that from tomorrow I didn’t need to come to shoot. They gave no reason for my ousting, he said.

Mane said he suspected his withdrawal had a lot to do with his social media posts in which he aired his political views. I think I was removed from the show because of my political views. I was trolled in abusive language for my political views, Mane told The Indian Express. Mane played the father of the show’s main character. During my college years, I used to speak against Congress and its leaders, but they never opposed, he said. The actor said, I am the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. It is clear that this ideology is not appreciated by some people, which can be seen by the type of abusive trolling that is occurring, he said. Mane added: A BJP leader from Nanded had trolled me in abusive language. Likewise, one of the actors in the series is linked to the BJP. Her husband is a prominent Mumbai ruler. So some BJP people are behind this Mane said he was speaking against all sides and not targeting any one in particular. I freely express my opinions. The Constitution gave the right to freedom of expression. If someone doesn’t like it or treats me badly, I’m able to take it, he says. BJP state spokesman Keshav Upadhaye said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders are being stalked on social media. If someone wants to become big by attacking him, so be it. We respect freedom of expression. Manes’ allegations are false. No BJP leader is behind his dismissal. It’s an issue between the channel and the actor and we have nothing to do with it, Upadhaye said. Upadhaye said some actresses made misconduct allegations against Mane. He should respond to their allegations rather than try to drag the BJP into this unrelated controversy, he said. After Manes’ allegations surfaced, a few cast members on the show criticized the actor. Savita Malpekar said: Mane was not fired for posting his political views on social media, but for his misbehavior on the sets of the series. He made objectionable comments against the actresses and bragged that he would get the show shut down if asked to quit. He claimed that the series was getting TRPs because of him. One of the actors had filed complaints with producers three times about Manes’ misbehavior and repeated taunting. And I think he was fired on that charge and not for following the ideology he claims. Mane said that while some actresses have criticized him, there are also actors on the show who have praised him. There are other actresses who have also posted videos praising me and openly stating that they have no problem working with me, he said. Suzane Ghai, producer of the series, said: “The actor was removed from the series due to behavioral issues. We had received complaints from actresses about his rude comments and disrespectful behavior towards them. He was warned about it but he did not change his behavior. Ghai added: He was certainly not fired for his political views as he claims. We replaced him because of his bad behavior on the set. Mane also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar. I have a high regard for the leader of the NCP and therefore I met him and told him everything that happened with me, he said.

Meanwhile, the soap opera producers have also denied that filming stopped at Gulumb village in Satara following a notice from the village sarpanch. No, the filming continues. We didn’t stop and no one asked us to, Ghai said. Sangeeta Maskar, a local member of Zilla Parishad, said, “The village sarpanch issued the notice to the growers. However, the cast and producers explained what exactly happened and as a result, no notice was served on them. Maskar said the issue is between the actor and the producers and the villagers have nothing to do with it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/marathi-actor-alleges-bjp-hand-for-his-removal-from-television-serial-party-rubbishes-claim-7727927/

