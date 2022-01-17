Los Angeles Rams embrace Hollywood but need Super Bowl championship to win the city’s love

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the bowels of SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay strutted through the tunnel as a camera circled to capture every move, and a meticulous eye scrutinized every step .

“Well done,” Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister said as he rose from a director’s chair. “And cut.”

On the eve of training camp, Pfister — whose filmography includes ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Moneyball,’ and ‘Inception’ — managed McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and several others players through a movie at no cost. shoot to produce a 90-second hype movie that would play on the Infinity Screen before players race onto the pitch.

“It’s very Hollywood,” McVay said, as he stood in a lot overtaken by a wardrobe truck, trailers, camera dollies, video monitors, crew members and extras. “Everything is first class and now we have to make our football look like that.”

In Hollywood’s shadow, McVay, 35, was hoping to direct his own blockbuster soon, which would run 18 weeks and then beyond, culminating in a Feb. 13 date at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

2 Related

“It’s motivation,” McVay said that evening in late July of the chance to play in the final game of the season. “Without a doubt.”

When the No. 4-seeded Rams (12-5) open the playoffs by hosting the No. 5-seeded Arizona Cardinals (11-6) in a wildcard game on Monday Night Football ( 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), it will mark his fourth playoff appearance in six seasons as the Los Angeles franchise after a 21-year stint in St. Louis.

But it will be the first time LA has seen the playoffs since owner Stan Kroenke’s $5 billion stadium, which opened in 2016 and opened to the public last August after the 2020 season went by without fans. because of COVID-19. pandemic.

Kroenke’s masterpiece, coupled with the Rams’ opportunity to become the second team in NFL history — after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season — to win a Super Bowl on home soil, meant that this season opened with a vivid plot and an opportunity that only grew as the Rams amassed more star power.

The Rams acquired Stafford in a successful offseason trade that sent former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, along with two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, to the Detroit Lions .

“I just want to play in the big games, you know? Stafford, a 13th-year quarterback, told ESPN ahead of the season. “I want to have opportunities to make great plays in the fourth quarter against really good teams in the big moments, rather than a game at 1 p.m. on a Sunday somewhere.”

They made a stunning move before the November trade deadline to snag outside linebacker Von Miller, sending second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for the All-Pro.

“It looks like a movie,” Miller said upon arriving in Los Angeles. “The Super Bowl is going to be there this year and hopefully that will be us playing there.”

Artwork by ESPN

Ten days later, the Rams signed free agent Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after allowing waivers following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

“They’re a great team,” Beckham said. “I have a great opportunity to do great things and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Stafford, Miller and Beckham joined a packed cast that already included Donald, whose 12.5 sacks show why he’s an annual contender for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was named to a fifth Pro Bowl in six NFL seasons. , and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who became the star of the league this season, vying for Offensive Player of the Year while becoming the fourth player in league history to win the League’s Triple Crown. NFL as the leader in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). All three players were named first-team All-Pro.

“We definitely have a special group with a lot of great talent,” Donald said. “It’s surreal when you look at it, but big things are expected. … Me, personally, knowing the players we have, with the coaches we have, it’s like heaven is the sky. limit.”

Los Angeles hasn’t seen an NFL championship since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII after the 1983 season, and the Rams’ only championship in Los Angeles was in 1951.

“It would be cool to play in your own stadium for the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said at the start of the season, admitting he felt “a little more” motivated.

In five seasons, McVay delivered four playoff appearances, three division titles, an NFC championship and a Super Bowl LIII appearance that resulted in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

The question as they open the playoffs is whether the Rams can make their mark on a city used to cheering on champions, including the seven-time World Series champion Dodgers and 17-time World Series champion Lakers. the NBA, who have both won titles in the past two seasons.

The wrong kind of red carpet

McVay didn’t mince words.

A demoralizing sixth straight loss to division rival San Francisco 49ers in overtime of the regular season finale that cost the Rams the NFC No. 2 seed, and nearly the division title, “doesn’t mean no s—” as they prepare for the playoffs.

• How Bruce Lee helps Kyler Murray

• The Rams need a title to beat LA

• Is Murray the best QB in Texas?

• Many changes in the Packers-49ers dynamic

• What the Broncos need from the next coach

Never mind the value of a season to establish a brand based on game-saving playmakers and top-flight football – and the value of a season to build a fan base that would turn up for the greats moments – seemed to disappear on a cold January night.

The momentum has stopped. A still-nascent fan base uninspired by a team that didn’t take the opportunity to win the NFC West, but claimed it via a Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Forced into a silent count at home by the deafening noise of the Niners’ red-clad faithful, Stafford committed several turnovers for a third straight game, including throwing an overtime interception that gave San Francisco the victory and a berth in playoffs.

“It was a difficult environment for us to communicate for the whole second half,” Stafford conceded after the game.

“It caught us off guard,” McVay said of the Niners’ fan count a day later. “I think just because of the way it’s been this year. It was a great vibe, great environment.”

A crowd of more than 70,000 rose in Week 1 when on the third play of the season, Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on a pass that went 46 air yards, an unseen sight of the Rams since 2018 which brought even more reason to cheer after a 2020 season of checks from Goff.

But the loudest standing ovation of week 1? That arguably came when Dodgers stars Corey Seager (now with the Texas Rangers) and Justin Turner were shown on the Infinity Screen after heading to SoFi following a shutout from rival San Diego Padres.

In Week 3, SoFi Stadium became a celebrity magnet as the cast of Apple’s hit series “Ted Lasso,” NBA superstar LeBron James and music mogul Dr. Dre appeared on the Infinity Screen and saw the Rams appear at every stage of a Super Bowl-bound team with a decisive victory over Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

And an early reunion between Goff and McVay in Week 7 when the Lions played Los Angeles resulted in overwhelming support for Stafford, whose individual star power was on display through countless blue and silver Detroit jerseys. ‘Honolulu No. 9 in the stands.

But the momentum and energy in Los Angeles began to slip away from the Rams in Week 9, when the Tennessee Titans roughed them up on Sunday Night Football and Stafford’s once apparent invincibility in blue Royal and Sol took a hit, starting a three game turnover. – cribriform streak.

player 0:54 Bart Scott expects Matthew Stafford to step in and lead the Rams to a win over Kyler Murray’s Cardinals.

In a city that demands showmen, entertainment and success, whose residents can easily switch channels to watch the beloved Lakers, the Rams’ relevance hasn’t been helped by a three-game losing streak in November on national television scenes, which began with the Titans and included being pushed around by rival Niners on Monday Night Football and a loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on American Game of the Week.

At times, Stafford put on an electrifying spectacle while passing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. But he also proved to be an occasional handicap, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions (which tied Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence), including four pick sixes – matching the number the man that he replaced, Goff, launched in five seasons in Los Angeles. .

Unlike previous seasons played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, when a silent count was often expected, the Rams hadn’t been forced into visiting team takeovers this season — until Week 18.

They’ve gone all out to please Los Angeles, putting an exciting product on the field consisting of a top roster with many of the NFL’s biggest names, while the game day atmosphere is often topped off. by big names in music. acts, such as Grammy-nominated One Republic, performing at halftime. But the Rams were 5-3 in SoFi this season, down from 7-2 on the road.

And after the regular season finale — with a division title and the NFC’s No. 2 seed on the line — it became clear the stakes weren’t high enough to hold LA’s attention.

One solution remains

Back at SoFi Stadium, during this preseason shoot in Hollywood, daylight gave way to darkness as McVay continued the storyboard that the Pfister team had dreamed up and worked to bring to life.

• Complete parenthesis, schedule and format

• First look at the division round

• Weekend overreactions with wildcards

• See More Playoff Content

McVay walked through the tunnel. He paced the locker room. And then started to sweat lightly, albeit with the help of a crew member spraying him with a mist, as he threw passes to Jordan Fuller’s safety, doing warm-ups.

“We try to do it first class and spare nothing, even on the entry video with our players,” McVay said before leaving on the night. “It’s very LA”

But for it to be a success, it will take an end to the championship.