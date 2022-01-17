Enthusiast Gaming Announces Record Daily Users on U.GG, Desktop App Growth

U.GG desktop app has been downloaded over 300,000 times since its launch in November 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheerful Gaming Holdings Inc. (Enthusiast Gaming or the Company) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for gaming and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to provide a update on its newest acquisition, the League of Legends U.GG fan community, completed November 2021.

Featured on the official League of Legends website as a resource for players, U.GG is one of League of Legends’ largest fan communities, known by its fans for providing actionable, data-driven insights that support, educate and connect its audience of millions. monthly players.

Since the start of the new League of Legends season on January 7, 2022, U.GG has reached a peak of 600,000 daily active users (DAUs), with 1.1 million users visiting the first weekend of the new season. season, from January 7 to January 9. Additionally, U.GG’s recently launched desktop app has been downloaded over 300,000 times since its launch in November 2021.

The record number of daily active users of U.GG, and downloads of his demonstration of a new desktop application the continued and growing demand for the unique content and experiences that U.GG provides for the League of Legends community, commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

