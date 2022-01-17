Entertainment
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Record Daily Users on U.GG, Desktop App Growth
U.GG desktop app has been downloaded over 300,000 times since its launch in November 2021
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheerful Gaming Holdings Inc. (Enthusiast Gaming or the Company) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for gaming and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to provide a update on its newest acquisition, the League of Legends U.GG fan community, completed November 2021.
Featured on the official League of Legends website as a resource for players, U.GG is one of League of Legends’ largest fan communities, known by its fans for providing actionable, data-driven insights that support, educate and connect its audience of millions. monthly players.
Since the start of the new League of Legends season on January 7, 2022, U.GG has reached a peak of 600,000 daily active users (DAUs), with 1.1 million users visiting the first weekend of the new season. season, from January 7 to January 9. Additionally, U.GG’s recently launched desktop app has been downloaded over 300,000 times since its launch in November 2021.
The record number of daily active users of U.GG, and downloads of his demonstration of a new desktop application the continued and growing demand for the unique content and experiences that U.GG provides for the League of Legends community, commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.
About Gaming Enthusiasts
Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for gaming and esports fans to connect and engage around the world. Combine the elements of its four fundamental pillars; Media, talent, esports and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming offers a unique opportunity and an integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary blend of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.
contacts
Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Managing Director, Enthusiast Gaming
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Ashley Stanhope, Provident Communications
[email protected]
416-303-1498
Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects to occur or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking. information search. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as plan, expect, is expected, budget, planned, estimate, forecast, intend, anticipate or believe or variations ( including negative variations) of these words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results may, might, would, might or will (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be made or occur.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyzes made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions regarding: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiency, cost savings and synergies; growth and growth rate; success in the esports and media industry; and the company’s growth plan. Although Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the definitive base shelf prospectus and related registration statement; the potential offer of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty as to the realization of any future offerings; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offering; the Company’s ability to negotiate and enter into future financing transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities to differ materially from actual results, please refer to Enthusiast Gaming’s public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar. com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time it was prepared, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and are therefore subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/enthusiast-gaming-announces-record-daily-120000489.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
