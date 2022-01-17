Holmes Deer Legend Hunt Ends On Last Day Of Hunting Season

MILLERSBURG Three years ago, when Tom Horn and his son, Logan, started seeing a male magpie on their hunting cameras, the then 11-year-old boy made it his goal to harvest this unique animal.

At first it was called Socks, because of its white feet, Logan says, but then it became White Face.

The seventh grader from West Holmes wasn’t the only one hunting White Face, as the deer was well known in the area west of Millersburg, and the Horns weren’t the only hunters to have it on their trail cameras.

It was no secret to the deer, Tom said. Everyone was aware. I met so many people who were after this deer. He was a neighborhood legend.

First grade White Face escaped with a deer

Logan knew how many hunters hoped to draw a pearl on the 8-pointer with the white muzzle, and feared he would never have the chance to remove it himself. Especially after missing the opportunity last year.

We got it pretty close a few times,” Logan recalled. Last year he was going up a hill and dad could see him, but I was too small to see him. All I needed was for him to come a few steps closer. But he lifted his head, turned around, and ran off with a deer.

I was pretty upset,” Logan continued. But once the year was over, the following year, I was back, ready to kill him.

Shooting bucks is nothing new for Logan Horn, who also hunts rabbits, squirrels, turkeys and traps, as he has hunted deer since he was 6 years old, taking five other bucks, including those who fetch more than White Face. None, however, carried the lure of the elusive magpie.

It’s just the color and the fact that I spent so much time (chasing it), Logan said.

And weren’t just talking about the days in the woods with a bow or gun in hand, but the days before hunting season.

Every year I go after my dad, take his ass off and take him out to get things done, said Logan, who spearheaded the whole set up of ground blinds, tree stands , clearing brush and planting food plots on their 62 hunting acres. property. I love doing it and I make sure things are done right. I learned everything from my father and grandfather and watching hunting videos.

The grandfather, whom Logan is named after, also took up White Face hunting, as he was repeatedly called upon to take his grandson into the hunting woods.

Logan was calling me and saying, I got it on camera, I gotta follow it, Tom said. But I was pouring concrete, so I told him to call his grandfather and bring him with you.

And finally the chase is over

Finally, all of Logan’s hard work and dedication to harvesting White Face came to fruition on the last day of Ohio deer gun season. But not without some apprehension.

We had seen some nice bucks behind our house, so we hunted there, but after a while we packed up and went to our other hunting property, Logan said.

While hunting behind the house, Tom received a photo from a hunter friend which showed that White Face had been seen on a trail camera about a mile from the Horns hunting property, and while they were not s Were not expecting the male to go the mile when they got there, they headed west of Millersburg anyway.

We had been there for about two hours, Logan said, and White Face walked by, and I shot him. It was 70 yards away, a quarter away, and I put it where it needed to be.

Logan, using a .350 Legend he helped his dad pay for, dropped the money he had been dreaming of for three years, and then the tears started to flow.

When Logan shot it, we were both a little emotional, Tom admitted. It was a special day in our lives. I really think it was meant to be.

Tom thinks White Face was chasing a doe in heat, and that’s why he showed up on their property, a mile from where he was spotted earlier in the day.

While most deer have black lips and noses, White Face has white noses and lips, white hooves, and like many piebald and albino deer, it has blue eyes. Tom thinks the 8-pointer will score in the 140 range, but his rack size is far less important than the memories he made with him and his son, and the lessons learned in his pursuit.

It’s a story Logan can take with him for the rest of his life, Tom said.

Field Correspondent Art Holden can be reached at [email protected]