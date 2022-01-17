Entertainment
5 African-American actors who made their mark in Hollywood
introduction
The movies that established the entertainment industry at the turn of the 20th century were made by white filmmakers for white audiences.
It took decades for black directors to break into the business and change the way Hollywood worked behind and in front of the camera and how it viewed black material. Oscar Micheaux led the charge, establishing his own studio in 1919.
However, over time, blacks were given an equal place in society. Over time, the traditional American culture of the ruling white society changed. Whites began to advance in all walks of life as they gained white-collar positions.
It also made it easier for black performers to enter Hollywood, which white actors once dominated.
Today we are going to talk about some of those black actors who left a lasting impression in Hollywood with their amazing acting skills.
5 African-American actors who left a mark on Hollywood
1: Morgan Freeman
Freeman, born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1937, was interested in acting from a young age.
His first acting role was in a school play when he was nine. In 1968, he made his Broadway debut with the drama Hello, Dolly!
His performances in the Shakespearean tragedies Coriolanus and Julius Caesar won him an Obie Award.
Street Smart, a 1987 American film, was a breakthrough moment for the actor, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
His theatrical performances have won him three Obie Awards, one of the most distinguished theater awards.
Best Movies
- Lucy.
- London has fallen.
- Now you see me.
- Go in style.
- Angel fell.
2: Will Smith
Will Smith is another well-known black actor in Hollywood who was born in 1968 in Pennsylvania, United States.
Will Smith has received several accolades, including five Golden Globe Awards, two Oscar nominations and four Grammy Awards.
Will Smith is a producer, singer, lyricist and actor.
Due to his outstanding acting abilities, he has captured the hearts of millions.
Best Movies
- The pursuit of happiness.
- Aladdin.
- Bad boys for life.
- Men in Balc II.
- Concussion.
3: James Earl Jones
James Jones is a well-known African-American actor who has been in the business for over seven decades.
Due to his acting abilities, he has been described as “one of America’s most outstanding and versatile entertainers”.
He has also been called “one of the finest painters in American history”.
He has three Tony Awards, a Grammy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards, and his wife and son are also celebrities.
Best Movies
- Blood tide.
- Clean slate.
- Mortal hero.
- Star Wars.
- Soul man.
4: Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, Denzel Washington is a well-known African-American actor, director, and producer.
He appeared in nearly 50 films and received several awards, including the Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, Tony Awards and Golden Globe Awards, among others.
Denzel Washington, born in New York in 1954, made his film debut in 1981 with the film Carbon Copy, which made $9 million.
After graduating from high school, he attended Fordham University and earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and journalism in 1977.
Best Movies
- Glory.
- Training day.
- The hurricane.
- Remember the titans.
- Fences.
5: Samuel L. Jackson
The next black actor on the list is Samuel L. Jackson. The 72-year-old actor, who is widely regarded as one of the most beloved artists in American cinema, needs no introduction.
The total worldwide gross collection of films he has starred in exceeds $27 billion, making him the highest-grossing actor of all time.
Jackson, born in Washington in December 1948, is an incredible actor who has starred in over 150 films.
Jackson, who made his acting debut in 1972 with Together for Days, went on to appear in many other successful films and had roles in other successful films as well.
Best Movies
- Jurassic Park.
- Die hard with a vengeance.
- Spiral.
- Pulp Fiction.
- Star Wars prequel trilogy.
Final remark
Historically, black actors have ventured to challenge assumptions about what it means to be a black man in a white society.
This list includes legendary actors who bravely raised their voices in the fight for civil rights.
Therefore, if you want to know more about them, feel free to ask us in the comment box. We will surely come back to you with an answer.
