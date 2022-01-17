Cache Bar Launches Weekly Jazz Night Performances – Cache Valley Daily





The Cache Bar has launched weekly Jazz Night performances by local musicians on Wednesdays in downtown Logan. LOGAN Everyone knows there’s not much to do in the way of entertainment here in Logan on weeknights, right? Wrong! The newest addition to Logan’s music scene is Jazz Night at Cache Bar. Jazz Night’s first session on January 12 drew a large crowd for an evening of sophisticated live music, great food and fun. The performers were a trio playing guitar, double bass and horns organized by Kelin Gibbons, who is a regular at the talented orchestras recruited by Jay Richards for local Music Theater West shows. Owner Mark Lunt describes his establishment at 119 South Main St. as the only full-service bar in the valley, but the place feels more like an intimate lounge or a nightclub. Lunt remodeled the former Italian restaurant Gias, removing the wall that once separated the restaurant’s dining room and banquet space to install a bar, stylish lighting and an entertainment stage. Cache Bar looks tiny from the street, but the building is deep and spacious when you’re inside. Music legend George Gershwin once said that life is a lot like jazz; it’s better when you improvise. The trio that performed last week at Cache Bar certainly took that to heart by playing real live jazz. By that I mean the kind of music where you recognize the first bars of a song and then the cats start to improvise. The tracks they played were definitely modern and upbeat, but you could still clearly detect their blues and ragtime roots. Even better, their elegant acting created an atmosphere where you could hear yourself thinking and carrying on a conversation in a normal tone of voice. It was a nice change from the typical live music these days that has you screaming your head off. Lunt says he plans to make Jazz Night a regular weekly fixture at Cache Bar. Judging by the mostly young and grateful audience at the first jazz performance, this plan could be a very wise business move. Jazz Night performances are now scheduled at the Cache Bar from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Other regularly scheduled entertainment events at Cache Bar include live music and karaoke nights. The Cache Bar is open 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday in downtown Logan.









