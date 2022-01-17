Kerala actor assault case: HC admits government request to re-examine three witnesses

The High Court also asked the state to appoint a new special prosecutor to represent the surviving actor at trial, as the former government lawyer dropped out of the case.

On Monday, January 17, the Kerala High Court allowed the state governments’ plea filed in the actor abduction and assault case, seeking the reconsideration of three witnesses and permission to call five new witnesses at the hearing. the hearing of the case. The prosecution in the case, in which actor Dileep is the eighth defendant and allegedly orchestrated the crime, had moved the High Court against the trial court’s order which dismissed his claim.

Quashing the trial court’s order which rejected a similar plea by the prosecution, Judge Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court allowed three witnesses PW (prosecution witness) number 43 Vasudevan, PW number 69 Anto Joseph and PW 73 Rasheed alias Manu to be reconsidered. The High Court said the exercise of joining additional evidence should be done within 10 days. The High Court has also ordered the Director General of Prosecutions to ensure that a new special prosecutor is appointed in the case. Special Prosecutor VN Anilkumar had withdrawn in December 2021 from the case after appearing for the survivor for a year. He was the second prosecutor to resign from the case.

The prosecution previously moved the trial court hearing the actor assault case, seeking permission to question 16 witnesses, including nine additional witnesses, while seven have already been questioned. Actor Dileep, who was accused of paying money to a man named Pulsar Suni for contracting the actor’s sexual assault and filming him, had opposed the motion before the court of first instance.

While trial court Judge Honey Verghese allowed three witnesses to be re-examined, she refused leave for 13 others, saying those witnesses had been interviewed and there was no need to repeat. She also refused permission for the prosecution to call four witnesses whose phone numbers were used by the defendants. The prosecution had demanded to know how the cell phones registered under their names had come into the hands of the defendants.

After the Magistrate Court rejected his claim, the prosecution in the case appealed to the High Court.

The prosecution had requested original customer applications for 25 mobile phone numbers, including Dileep’s, as well as appropriate certificates under Section 65(B) of the Evidence Act for detailed call records of eight numbers, which also include that of the actor. The new certificates were requested because the previous ones “did not provide all the details,” the petition says.

The prosecution also argued that the trial court was wrong in arguing that there was a delay in filing the application to obtain the call records and details of the original customer. The prosecution challenged the lower court’s decision to deny the request to recall some of the witnesses and allow the calling of only three and said it was “unlawful and improper and would cause prejudice by achieving a good decision in the case”.

Meanwhile, the High Court will hear Dileep’s early bail plea on Tuesday January 18 which he lodged after a new case was filed against him by the Kerala Police. The Crime Branch had, on January 9, registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep, which was recently broadcast by a television station in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official. Apart from Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law TN Suraj also applied to the High Court for the same relief.

The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (incitement), 118 (concealment of intent to commit an offence), 120B (criminal association), 506 (criminal intimidation ) and 34 (criminal act committed by several people).

The joint plea submitted by the three defendants asserted that the complaint filed against them by Deputy Superintendent (Criminal Section) Baiju Paulose was false. They argued that the allegations in the FIR, recorded on the basis of the complaint, are completely baseless.

The surviving actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who had forced their way into the vehicle in the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped to a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actor. There are 10 defendants in the case and initially police arrested seven people. Dileep was subsequently arrested and released on bail later.