The Best of Love Triangles in Bollywood: Top 5 Movies.





Among the long list of love triangles that have been created in Bollywood for years, from college romances to horrors, there have been many, but few that are remembered and sought to be revisited. Here are some of the best love trains in Bollywood with fantastic storylines. 1. Dil Se (1998) King Khan of Bollywood – Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s hit film ‘Dil Se’ (1998) directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the actor’s most beloved films. The romance – thriller film revolves around the story of a broadcaster set on a mission to find a mysterious woman, while set against the backdrop of Assam’s insurgency-affected areas. The film also stars actresses Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta. 2. Barfi (2012) The film starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana D’cruz is set in the 1970s. The story revolves around Murphy Johnson aka Barfi, a deaf and deaf boy, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and how his equation with two women Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) who is autistic, continues to go through difficult times. waters. This goofy love triangle is not only a very heartwarming love story, but also a very critically acclaimed film. 3.Cocktail (2012) This film starring actors Said Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty is a modern romantic drama where a guy finds himself in a predicament when he is torn between two best friends, each completely opposite to the other. What begins as a casual relationship for Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, ends in heartbreak in one of her most beloved performances that brings out the emotions of this love triangle. 4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) Another of King Khan’s favorite movies – Shah Rukh Khan is the movie “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” where his character falls in love with a girl who has already committed to someone else. He even tries to create problems between them to try to get her to leave her lover and come with him. The film also stars actors Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. 5. Ichqiya (2010) This bizarre romantic drama starring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan revolves around two criminals who, on their mission to escape their criminal boss who wants to kill them, meet Krishna Verma, played by Vidya Balan, who is a wife of the deceased kidnappers. The love triangle begins here when she tries to seduce them both and achieve her own underlying goal with their help. These films made audiences fall in love not only with their craft, but also with unique ways of telling stories that had never been seen before, especially in romance films. Very few wacky movies can still match the standards set by those movies in their time.

