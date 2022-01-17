Google honors Betty White on her 100th birthday with Rosy Tribute





Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday, and Google is honoring the TV legend in a unique way. When you type her name into the search engine, rose petals float across the screen, along with a message that reads: Thank you for being a friend. It’s a tribute to her role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, whose legendary theme song includes the well-known and oft-repeated line, Thank you for being a friend. Google is showing its love for Betty White on her 100th birthday. ThroughGoogle White will also be in the spotlight on Monday in cinemas with screenings of Betty White: 100 Years Young A Birthday Celebration, an event hosted by Fathom Events that was originally announced last month before her passing in anticipation of her birthday. The comedy and TV icon died on December 31 at the age of 99. Her death certificate states that she suffered a stroke six days before her death. The beloved and five-time Emmy Award-winning actress left a spectacular legacy punctuated by her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, redefining the way people view older people in Hollywood. Already an accomplished performer with decades of entertainment under her belt, White continued to gain new fans in her later years, whether hosting Saturday Night Live or starring in Hot in Cleveland. She has also worked tirelessly to defend animal rights throughout her life. After her death, the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge began spreading across social media, with her fans asking people to donate to animal rights organizations on her birthday in her honor. Related:

