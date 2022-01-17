1500 crores and it counts! Bollywood eyes big losses amid Covid-19 surge | Bollywood





From movie releases to filming plans, the surge in Covid-19 cases has forced Bollywood to hit the pause button on several things again. The entertainment industry is now facing growing financial losses, running into the hundreds of crores. Every quarter, at least Rs1000 crore is lost in terms of box office revenue. Generally, in one year, more than 4000 crore comes from the box office. We are losing money every month, says trading expert Joginder Tuteja. In terms of box office numbers, we’re looking at more than 1500 crore losses in the first quarter itself. Due to the crisis, the festive weekends in the first month of the year are lost, says grower and trade expert Girish Johar. Actor Shahid Kapoors Jersey was the first film to be delayed due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in December 2021. Since then, films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Prithviraj have been delayed. External times of many films, including Merry Christmas, Pathane, tiger 3, liger, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, were also affected. Producer Shibasish Sarkar believes that the first quarter business is done. In 2019, we used to look at companies worth hundreds of crores, but those numbers have lost their relevance now as well. The numbers have dropped over the past two years. So we try to watch it on a periodic basis, and that’s the first trimester has passed. We have to hope things start rolling from April, says Sarkar. The restrictions in Mumbai and most parts of India are hurting the production as well as the distribution of the film industry. Most of the films currently filming have had to cancel and postpone their schedules, which has led to increased costs. It will be a herculean task for these films to deliver on time, laments producer Amar Butala, who is supporting the film, Majnu mission. Director Anees Bazmee shares, We have seen huge losses so far aur agar aise chalega, toh aur (losses) honge. This happens continuously, bahut zyada bada reverse hai. According to Jehil Thakkar, Head of Media and Entertainment, Deloitte India, mentions that there is a big loss in terms of working capital cash flow. In addition, the main outside hours are canceled, and these are the most expensive. The loss would be hundreds of crores. But no one has an exact figure.

