Sexual assault case of an actor | HC allows prosecution plea to examine additional witnesses





The Ernakulam Supplementary Special Sessions Judge previously ordered the investigator to file a report by January 20 on further investigation into the revelations of Balachandrakumar, who claims to be Dileep’s friend, in the ‘case.

The Kerala High Court on January 17 granted permission to the prosecution to question five additional witnesses and re-examine three witnesses in the actress sexual assault case, in which actor Dileep is charged. Judge Kauser Edappagath also ordered the state government to ensure that a new special prosecutor is appointed or make other alternative arrangements to conduct the cases and ensure that the questioning of witnesses and the production documents are completed within 10 days. The court delivered the verdict on the appeals filed by the prosecution challenging the orders of the Ernakulam Court of Additional Special Sessions rejecting the prosecution’s requests to recall some of the witnesses and summon additional witnesses for questioning in the court. ‘case. According to the prosecution’s motion, its request for a subpoena under Article 311 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to 16 witnesses to gather additional evidence was denied by the special court. Of the 16 witnesses, 9 witnesses were additional witnesses. In fact, some of the witnesses had to be called back to identify the accused. The orders made by the lower court were unlawful and the trial court should have allowed the prosecution to re-examine the witnesses and to examine the additional witnesses, the prosecution argued. The Ernakulam Supplementary Special Sessions Judge previously ordered the investigator to file a report by January 20 on further investigation into the revelations of Balachandrakumar, who claims to be Dileep’s friend, in the ‘case. Balachandrakumar claimed to have seen Pulsar Suni, the main defendant in the case, at Dileep’s residence. He said it was Dileep’s brother Anoop who introduced him to Suni in December 2016 at the actors residency in Aluva. He also alleged that Dileep obtained a copy of the actress’ sexual assault video before it was even produced in court.

