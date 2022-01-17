The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department held its 65th Annual Officer Installation | thebaynet.com | TheBayNet.com





HOLLYWOOD, Maryland- On January 15, the Department held its annual installation of officers. The evening began with several commemorations of members we have lost over the past year. This included our first Fire Chief William Huseman, founding member William Jones, former Captain Walter Taylor (NDWFD LODD) and former Ladies Auxiliary President Mary Evelyn Goldsborough. Each of these members was a big part of what Hollywood VFD is today. Without the knowledge and leadership of each of these individuals, Hollywood VFD would not be what it is today. Presented Mattingly with the exception of the chef’s award Executive and operational officers were sworn into their positions and several awards were presented to members of the department. The first awards presented by President Mattingly were seniority awards. Three of our members received awards for 65 years of service. These members were Albert Johnson, Elwood Joy and George Thompson. Two members received Life Membership in the Service, firefighter Bryan Riley and former Ladies Auxiliary president Cynthia Wood. President Mattingly presented George Thompson with the Presidents Award for 2021. Ladies Auxiliary President Wood presents the Department with a check for $100,000.00 Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary, Cynthia Wood, presented the Department with a check for $100,000.00. This is just one example of how our ladies support us throughout the year. We cannot thank them enough for what they do and for the way they always support us inside and outside the Station. They are always looking for additional members if you want to check them out at Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood VFD. Scott Hankinson Firefighter of the Year Chief Richard Brady presented several operational awards to members for several different accomplishments. Firefighter Scott Hankinson was honored as Firefighter of the Year, as well as Best Driver and Best Responder. Firefighter Hankinson answered over 500 out of 810 strokes. It was well deserved for Firefighter Hankinson. Most Promising Firefighter Devon Bean Most Promising Firefighter (Rookie of the Year) was awarded to Devon Bean. Devon received his leather helmet from the county recruiting officer and a forehead from the head of the helmet. The Chief’s Award was presented to Chairman Mattingly for his commitment to Fire Chief Brady over the past 7 years he has served. Chef Brady Receives His Past Chef Badge and Ghost Box After Chief Brady completed his awards, Chief Rogers and Chairman Mattingly presented Chief Brady with his new Past Chief insignia, his Chief’s speaking trumpet, and his shadow box with his white coat. Chief Brady served the department as Fire Chief for 7 years and accomplished so much during his time. We can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for our department and we can’t wait to see him in his black helmet on the fire court. Chief Brady receives his speaking trumpet as a former chief Thanks to Rita B’s Catering for serving a delicious meal as usual and to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department who covered the engine and rescue team so our members can spend a night off.

We would like to thank the community who continue to support our department through our many fundraising events. Thanks to you, we are able to provide the best service to all citizens of St. Mary’s County. Thank you all for another successful year at Hollywood VFD. Top 10 respondents for 2021 George Thompson except for the President’s Award The gang get loose and have a little fun

