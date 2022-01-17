Saratoga Racetrack’s ‘Wilson Chute’ to be used for one-mile races this summer – The Daily Gazette





SARATOGA SPRINGS — The historic “Wilson Chute” at Saratoga Raceway will be rebuilt and used this summer for one-mile races at the main track, the New York Racing Association said. A longtime feature of the Saratoga Racetrack, the slide was dismantled after the 1972 season to accommodate additional parking, the association said in a statement. It was brought back briefly in 1992 when 25 races started in the chute, including an above ground edition of the 3rd grade Daryls Joy, later renamed the Handicap Fourstardave and now one of the most popular 1st grade races in the annual summer meeting. . The “Wilson Chute” will only add to the quality and consistency of dirt racing at Saratoga, said Glen Kozak, NYRA senior vice president of operations and capital projects. It’s a pleasure to be able to reconstruct a historic piece of Saratoga in a way that will no doubt prove beneficial for the summer meet. The chute was named in honor of the contributions of the late Richard T. Wilson, banker and president of the Saratoga Racing Association for most of the first quarter of the 20th century. The rebuilt “Wilson Chute” will carefully follow the route of the original chute along the Clubhouse Turn, just east of the 1863 Club. The chute reconstruction project is supported by the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation and will be accompanied by upgrades to the Tailgate at the Turn picnic area located at the Clubhouse Turn. Wilson was part of a group of investors led by William C. Whitney who purchased the Saratoga Racetrack in 1900. Wilson oversaw extensive improvements to the track facilities resulting in the overall beautification of the property historical. The Foundation is pleased that the chute that was part of the 1902 master plan, designed by landscape architect Charles Leavitt, Jr., is being restored, said Samantha Bosshart, executive director of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation. “The 1902 master plan included expanding the track, moving it west and rotating it 25 degrees and inserting an obstacle course into the infield. The Foundation looks forward to reviewing plans as they are developed. This restoration will certainly add to the excitement of the race. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Saratoga County

