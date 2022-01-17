Actor kidnapping case: South Indian superstar Dileep faces new allegations, a brief look at events as they unfold





Dileep, a Malayalam film industry superstar, who spent nearly three months in jail in 2017 (July 10 – October 3) following sexual assault allegations, has faced further trouble after revelations of a former director friend that the actor was involved in a plot to attack the police investigating the case.

The survivor of the case, an actress from South India, revealed her identity via her social media post on January 10, 2022. Several prominent Malayalam industry players came out to support the actress by sharing its publication.

Like a climax in a movie, the case has had several twists and turns over the past five years. A look at the timeline of events after the allegations January 17, 2022: The Kerala High Court has granted permission to re-examine three people and call five new witnesses in the ongoing trial. The court requested that the entire additional evidence exercise be concluded in 10 days. January 14, 2022: Dileep’s bail plea has been postponed to January 18. January 13, 2022: The crime branch investigating the case had raided the residences of the actor, his brother and a few others following new revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar, a close friend of Dileep. January 10, 2022: The actress, via an Instagram post, spoke out about the attack in public for the first time. Several actors in the Malayalam film industry have shared his message. Dileep asks for an advance bond. January 9, 2022: A new FIR has filed a lawsuit against Dileep after director Balachandra Kumar submitted incriminating audio clips. January 7, 2022: The state government has formed a new investigation team under Sreejith IPS. January 5, 2022: The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court asking for a six-month extension to complete the trial. The trial court has asked that the new investigation be completed by January 20. January 4, 2022: Dileep wrote to the DGP, asking him to stop a new investigation into the matter. December 29, 2021: Special Prosecutor VN Anilkumar has resigned following a disagreement with Judge Honey M Varghese. December 25, 2021: Dileep’s former friend and director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations against the actor as the trial was about to end. Kumar claimed to have seen Dileep see the footage of the attack at the actors’ home in Aluva. Kumar also posted several audio clips substantiating his claim. January 4, 2021: Special Prosecutor VN Anilkumar has been named in the case. December 15, 2020: The Supreme Court rejected the Kerala government’s appeal. December 2, 2020: The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court, asking for the judge to be changed. November 23, 2020: The Kerala High Court dismissed the actress’ petition. Special Prosecutor A Suresan resigned and criticized Judge Honey M Varghese for his bias. October 28, 2020: The actress moved the Kerala High Court, asking for Judge Honey M Varghese to be changed, alleging the judge was hostile and biased. September 18, 2020: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) expresses its solidarity with the survivor after several witnesses, including actors Bhama, Siddhique, Edavela Babu and Bindu Panniker, became hostile. Members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) at a press conference.

January 30, 2020: The trial began after approximately three years of assault. January 6, 2020: The trial court filed charges against 10 defendants, including Dileep and Pulsar Suni. November 2019: The trial stalled after the survivor approached the High Court, asking for the trial to be transferred to another court. The actress, alleging that the trial court judge was biased, asked for a female judge. June 28, 2018: Dileep declines the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) invitation to join. February 7, 2018: Dileep’s request to access footage of the assault was denied. Although Dileep later approached the High Court and the Supreme Court with the same request, both courts rejected his appeal. The trial was transferred to Ernakulam District Court of Sessions. January 20, 2018: Dileep approached the court, asking for a copy of the sexual assault video and said he wanted to watch it to prove it was a conspiracy against him. The senior police officer, ADGP Sandhya, who was part of the investigation had been transferred. December 5, 2017: The court accepted the indictment and more than 50 people from the film industry were named witnesses in the case. November 22, 2017: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 650-page subsidiary indictment with the Angamaly Magistrate’s Court, naming 12 defendants, Dileep being the eighth. The indictment also named Warrier as a key witness. Malayalam actor Dileep taken to Aluva prison on July 11, 2017

Image credit: IANS

October 3, 2017: After spending 85 days in jail, Dileep was released on bail. September 10, 2017: The WCC launched the “Avalkoppam” campaign (with her) to express solidarity with the survivor. September 6, 2017: Dileep was released from prison for two hours to perform rituals on the anniversary of his father’s death. August 15, 2017: The actress has filed a police complaint against Poonjar MLA PC George for making defamatory comments about her. July 11, 2017: AMMA expelled Dileep following the outrage of a large part of the population. In 2016, Dileep and Kavya tied the knot following the actor’s divorce from Manju Warrier.

July 10, 2017: After arresting Dileep, the investigation team sent him to a sub-jail in Aluva. The team said revenge was the motive for the attack because the survivor, the friend of Dileep’s former wife, Manju Warrier, informed her of Dileep’s alleged relationship with actress Kavya Madhavan . In 2016, Dileep and Kavya tied the knot following the actor’s divorce from Warrier. June 28, 2017: The investigation team interviewed Dileep and Nadirsha for approximately 13 hours. June 26, 2017: In an interview with a TV station, Dileep blamed the sexual assault survivor for the incident, saying she was a friend of Pulsar Suni. June 24, 2017: Dileep and his close friend director Nadirsha revealed that they received a call from a person who identified himself as Pulsar Suni’s prison mate and demanded Rs 1.5 crore for not revealing the Dileep’s name in the case. June 23, 2017: Jinson, a fellow Pulsar Suni inmate, briefed the police on some details of the crime. Pulsar Suni, the main defendant in the case.

May 18, 2017: A separate collective called Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed by friends of the actress in the film industry and appealed to Kerala CM for swift action in the case. April 18, 2017: Police filed the first indictment charging Pulsar Suni and six other people. February 26, 2017: Kerala’s opposition has slammed Chief Minister CM Pinarayi Vijayan for saying there was no conspiracy in the case, despite the actress alleging a conspiracy angle. February 23, 2017: Pulsar Suni, along with another defendant, Vijeesh, went before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. Police have begun investigating the conspiracy angle in the case. February 22, 2017: A lawyer handed over the mobile phone and the memory card containing the images of the attack to the magistrate of Angamaly. February 19, 2017: Police arrested three men, while the main defendant Pulsar Suni avoided arrest. February 17, 2017: Five unidentified men kidnapped and sexually assaulted the actress in a moving car near Kochi. The men recorded the assault and after two hours they dropped her off at the residence of Lal, a renowned actor-director. The actress identified Pulsar Suni, who worked as a driver for several celebrities, as the attacker and filed a complaint following which the police registered an FIR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/actor-abduction-case-south-indian-superstar-dileep-faces-fresh-allegations-a-brief-look-at-events-as-they-unfolded-1.1642409141246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos