Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo Rumors





Boba Fett's Book star Temuera Morrison responds to rumors that he will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Right now, the latest Lucasfilm original star wars series Boba Fett's Book Currently releases new episodes every week for Disney Plus. The series kicks off 2022 with exciting new content for the galaxy far, far away, which was mostly absent throughout 2021, with the exception of anime series such as The bad batch and Star Wars views. This year is perhaps the most exciting for star wars fans in recent memory as we will also see the premieres of new shows such as Andor and perhaps above all, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Given that Obi Wan Kenobi takes place somewhere between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A new hope, some have speculated that we could see an appearance from Temuera Morrison, whether he's playing Boba Fett or one of the clones who are still on the loose during this time. Asked by the Washington Post about a possible appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Temuera Morrison had this to say: "Well, there are people for whom I think of Captain Rex. He kinda looks like me. There's Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There's all these clone armies. That could be something fresh, new and exciting. It will be interesting to see if Temuera Morrison were to appear at Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series has an impressive and expansive cast of characters with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, and if we've seen any clone wars ties to appearances by certain clones like Captain Rex and Commander Cody, it would make sense for Temuera Morrison to play them in live-action. Here's the synopsis for the Disney Plus original star wars series: The Book of Boba Fett, an exciting Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the underworld of the Galaxies when they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim their right to the land once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez and Kathleen Kennedy are all executive producers on The Mandalorian spin-off with episodes directed by Rodriguez, Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard. The series stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Jennifer Beals. The series is currently streaming on Disney Plus. Source: Washington Post

