Jordan Cashmyer of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ dies aged 26





MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” logo (Image via AP)

(WFLA) Jordan Cashmyer, one of the teenage mothers who once appeared on the “16 and Pregnant” show, died over the weekend, according to her family. The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that the 26-year-old mother died in Maryland, but no cause of death was given. The show “Teen Mom” ​​and Jordan Cashmyer’s father, Dennis Cashmyer Jr., announced his death on social media, mourning his loss. Famous Tuskegee aviator Charles McGee dies at 102

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Cashmyer,” the show wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” His father wrote on Facebook that he learned of her death on Saturday evening, saying it was “a call no parent ever wants”. “Our hearts are truly broken,” he wrote. “No parent should have to deal with the loss of a child, EVER.” Weekly entertainment wrote that Jordan Cashmyer appeared on season five of “16 and Pregnant” in 2014 while showing the struggles of finding a job and housing with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. How do you know if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?

She had previously battled addiction, but announced her successful year of sobriety in January 2021, according to her Facebook. Jordan Cashmyer’s rep, Howard Wood, said In weekly contact that she seemed happy and healthy the last time he spoke to her. She is survived by her two daughters: Evie and Lyla, 7, whom she gave birth to last June.

