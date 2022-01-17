Internet users enraged by Kapil Sharma’s biopic; Call it the end of Bollywood

It may not be the highest-rated show on the TRP right now, but there was a time when the comedian Kapil Sharma rose to fame and success with his show “Comedy Nights With Kapil”, the highest-grossing show in the history of Indian television. Fans watched the episodes on repeat as celebrities lined up for weeks to promote their movies and projects on the show. The show also helped many people through their mental and physical battles, the show was not just a show but an emotion for many.

And just like that, Kapil Sharma has become a household name. From brand endorsements to movie deals, Kapils’ success has known no boundaries as he has become one of India’s preeminent comedians. Perhaps the only comedian in the country who has received so much love and appreciation from his fans. It was those fans who were wildly happy to hear about a recent update in the comedians’ lives. With Fake “Fukrey” director Mrighdeep Singh Lambas announces a biopic about the comedians’ lives, and fans were quick to give reactions online.

Many were happy to receive the good news, and rightly so, Kapils’ life journey is checkered, going from a small background in Amritsar to a struggling artist in Mumbai to one of the most popular artists in the country. . Many thought it would be pretty exciting to witness the comedian’s roller coaster ride on the big screen. While the majority did not believe it. Many have expressed how too quick it was to see a biopic of a comedian, who still has so much to achieve in life and career. Everyone thought directors had a hard time making a movie just to make money.

is this a joke..? wrote one user. Biopic Kis baat ki wrote another one.

the end of Bollywood is nigh so – bas biopic aur remake a netizen expressed his disagreement. Last nail in the coffin, concluded one user.

Arey giving these shitty ideas, why are audiences coming to theaters all over North India for this?? mentioned a user.

Whaaaaat. Bollywood doesn’t have good screenwriters. Who is the hero then? Ranveer Singh? mocked a user. Bollywood at rock bottom, one user says.

Kapil Sharma currently hosts his TV show “The Kapil Sharma Show”. He also played leading roles in movies like “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon” and “Firangi”.

