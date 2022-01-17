Does Kerala actor assault case unravel Dileep’s hero image?

Actor Dileep has had a controversial few years. The hugely popular Malayalam film actor is the eighth defendant in a 2017 assault case in Kerala. Dileep has been linked to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a Malayalam film actress. He was even arrested by Kerala Police and spent some time behind bars in 2017.

But the proof of his popularity was there for everyone when Dileep starred in 10 films since 2017, most of them family entertainers. When Ramaleela came out, Dileep was in jail, but that didn’t stop people from flocking to theaters. The film ended up grossing 55 crores, further cementing Dileep’s hold on his audience.

Facing controversy since 2017, actor Dileep has somehow managed to create a counter-narrative based on his popular hero image before and after his arrest. The assault case, the actors involved, and the defendant’s relationship with prominent members of the film fraternity created an ecosystem in which Dileep’s public image remained intact in the minds of the class family audience. average from Kerala who supported and applauded his films even when he was behind bars.

Since the case took on a new dimension following statements by director Balachandrakumar, things have changed for Dileep. He was not part of any new projects, young actors took over roles once associated with him, and there was no public support for him within the industry. Kerala Police are also investigating an angle where Dileep allegedly plotted to harm an investigator.

POPULAR HERO IMAGE

Gopalakrishnan aka Dileep broke into Malayalam films through Asianet’s comic series Comicola and Cinemala. Mimicry as an art form became a dominant aspect of cinematic comedy when Dileep and director Nadirshah, who is to this day one of his closest associates, created a spectacle imitating actors and popular politicians.

The first instance where Dileep entered Malaysian minds was when he impersonated actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is now a BJP MP Rajya Sabha. All members of the mimicry group were part of Kalabhavan, a performing arts center. In 1994 Gopalakrishnan made his debut in the comedy film Manathe Kottaram where he played a character called Dileep.

It was this film that marked the beginning of Dileep’s story. The film was a success, Gopalakrishnan kept the real life name in real life, and the actors involved in this film would go on to form the backdrop of a story that culminated in the assault of an actress in 2017.

After Manathe Kottaram came out, Dileep married actor and co-star Manju Warrier. Warrier took a break from films and Dileep ventured into production replacing traditional actors like Mammooty and Mohanlal in middle-class hero roles. Dileep fits into folk hero roles deftly, doing slapstick comedy in films designed to appeal to family audiences in Kerala. His production business took off after the hit movie CID Moosa and directors took notice of his caliber. While other actors usually limited themselves to responding to their fans, Dileep specifically targeted family audiences.

DILEEP, THE ‘SAVIOR OF INDUSTRY’

Dileep’s film performances were just one face of his public image. The other face was created when the Malayalam film industry took a financial hit in 2007-08 and several actors who were part of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) were struggling financially. By then, Dileep had won a state award and also reportedly organized a split to form the Federation of Film Employees of Kerala (FEFKA), a body representing directors.

That year, Dileep produced Twenty20, a film that features some of the hottest actors. It was a huge success, helping financially struggling players in the industry. This further convinced the public of the influence that Dileep had within the industry. He was almost considered the savior of the Kerala film industry itself.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Dileep said his strength comes from the people who know and support him. “No matter what happens, there are people who support me. They have made me who I am. I have been in the industry for 21 years, 8 of them in mimicry. Directors, friends and people who watch my movies have made me who I am,” Dileep said as quoted by Manorama Online. Incidentally, this was the only interview he gave after getting bail in an actor assault case.

DILEEP-KAVYA WEDDING

The already popular actor won even more love from the public when he teamed up with Kavya Madhavan. Dileep had produced and starred in a big hit comedy Meesa Madhavan opposite Kavya Madhavan in 2002. The film was a success and Keralites felt an association with middle class romantic roles which the two pulled off with ease. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan’s on-screen chemistry was so good that it set a standard by which romance movies are measured.

In 2016, Dileep, after divorcing Manju Warrier, married Kavya. Manju Warrier and his daughter Meenakshi attended the wedding and were seen happily together which further increased Dileep’s public appeal in Kerala households and added a third face to his public persona.

THE ACTOR ASSAULT CASE

In 2017, Dileep was charged with conspiracy in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a young actress in Kerala. The actress reportedly sided with Dileep’s wife, Manju Warrier, in their divorce. Pulsar Suni, the main defendant in the 2017 assault case, claimed Dileep gave him a contract to sexually assault the survivor and film the act.

During the first days of the investigation, Dileep appeared confident in public and claimed to have been a victim. His confidence has rubbed off on AMMA whose head B Ganeshkumar, a serving CPM deputy, told reporters: “We will protect both the victim and the survivor who are part of this association.” Ganeshkumar shared the stage with the accused Dileep.

As the investigative team investigated, new evidence emerged which led to Dileep’s arrest, causing an uproar. The association that had previously supported Dileep expelled him from primary membership and the position of treasurer. Dileep spent 85 days in jail before being released on bail. Dileep continued to express his innocence.

After his release, the case apparently fell flat. The prosecution was unable to establish his relationship to the main defendant Pulsar Suni. AMMA, the organization that expelled him just a few months ago, has decided to take him back. When this proposal was made at a general meeting of the organization, a few actresses left the organization and formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

FALL?

Director Balachandrakumar, once a friend of Dileep, has now claimed the actor was in possession of the alleged assault clips from 2017 and a gun. Balachandrakumar also confirmed the existence of Dileep’s association with Suni. The case now revolves around audio clips Balachandrakumar allegedly recorded of Dileep’s brother-in-law, Suraj. The clips allegedly contain audio in which a plot to assassinate the investigator of the Kerala actor’s assault case, Baiju Paulose, was discussed. A new FIR has been filed against Dileep regarding this.

Since the new allegations emerged, actor Dileep has been taking a beating. Kerala Police have raided Dileep’s offices in Aluwa for the alleged video clips from 2017. Everyone who supported Dileep in 2017 is now silent. Dileep has no upcoming movies to stage a comeback, stores owned by his wife Kavya Madhavan have been raided and Dileep has not responded to new allegations against him. Will public perception still side with Dileep in this case, especially after the survivor reveals her identity for the first time? Time will tell us.