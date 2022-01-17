Ashley Benson Goes Hell For Leather In All-Black Outfit As She Walks To Craig’s In West Hollywood

Ashley Benson was seen heading to Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old Spring Breakers actress was accompanied by a friend of hers as she headed to the celebs’ favorite restaurant and spent some time on the busy city streets.

The artist’s exit comes after rumors emerged that she had reconciled with her former boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy.

Benson opted for an all-black outfit that included a t-shirt and a buttoned-up leather coat during her dinner date.

The Pretty Little Liars actress also rocked fitted pants and a stylish set of high heels.

The performer kept a chic leather handbag slung over her left arm for much of her outing.

Her platinum blonde locks fell over her shoulders and buttocks and contrasted perfectly with the dominant tone of her outfit.

G-Eazy, 32, and Benson are rumored to have reconciled when she was spotted having lunch with the rapper last month.

The two were initially linked in May 2020 after the actress broke up with fellow performer Cara Delevingne.

The Her Smell actor and the rapper, born Gerald Earl Gillum, then began to be seen together on several public outings over the summer.

G-Eazy later accompanied Benson to his sister’s wedding, which took place in June.

An insider has already spoken to We Weekly and told the outlet that although the two were committed to each other, they were still happy to only date them.

“Ashley and G-Eazy have gotten super serious but not yet in terms of engagement, wedding or baby,” they said.

The insider also pointed out that the happy couple were “really having fun and doing great.”

The source went on to note that the time spent together during their lockdown periods has served them well.

“They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during quarantine,” they said.

Although G-Eazy and Benson seem to be doing well, they broke up in February last year.

The two started sparking rumors when they were seen spending time together on Boxing Day.

They were later spotted enjoying a night out in West Hollywood with each other earlier this month.

Neither has confirmed or denied that they are currently romantically involved.