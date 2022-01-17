This is how SRK once surprised their fans in Dubai, the video is unmissable!





Bombay: The “king of romance and Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most beloved and famous actors in the world. The superstar made his acting debut with the 1992 movie Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him. Charisma, personality, style, acting, and most importantly, dialogue are what make SRK the Badshah of B-town and we can’t get enough of it. And now just imagine a situation where SRK is right in front of you, doing all sorts of sweet things for you. Yes, that’s exactly what happened with some fans in Dubai. In a video dating back to 2016, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen surprising his fans by taking on various roles – a morning jogger, a shopkeeper and say what? even a waiter! None of his fans there knew what was to come until King Khan made his startling, shocking and incredible entrance, leaving everyone in disbelief. Swiping a fan off her feet as she jogs to serve food at a restaurant, this video is something you shouldn’t miss. The video is part of a campaign by the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) titled be my guest. Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a big screen return with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Trying out a vertically challenged role in Zero was SRK’s latest big-screen outing, which hit screens in December 2018. After seemingly turning down over 20 scripts, the exciting films SRK has in store are Pathan, a comedy action thriller starring Raj & Krishna DK and Immigration Comedy starring Rajkumar Hirani.

