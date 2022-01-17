Entertainment
Filippo Scotti, who is the actor who walked the MFW for Prada
It was the hand of God to bring it to Netflix with the new film by Paolo Sorrentino. It was his fresh face, his sweet boy aesthetic and the hype already swirling around his name. child prodigy of Italian cinema to present it on the catwalks of Milan Fashion Week. The fact that Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons wanted Filippo Scotti in the cast of the Prada Fall Winter 2022 2023 men’s show portends great news on the way: red carpet looks worthy of a style icon and a (necessary) parallelism with another young talent – beautiful and cursed – from the American film industry. Is Filippo Scotti the new Italian Timothée Chalamet?
Born in Gravedona (but later raised in Naples) on December 22, 1990, Filippo Scotti won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Emerging Actor at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival. Through his role in It was the hand of God, in which he embodies the young Fabietto Schisa as well as the cinematographic alter-ego of director Paolo Sorrentino as a young man. In one hour and thirty minutes of film is consumed the (real) tragedy experienced by the Italian director during his adolescence, namely the joint loss of his parents (played by Toni Servillo and Teresa Saponangelo).
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
He too had to be there, that night when a gas leak changed his life forever, with his mother and father on the snow in Roccaraso: it was “the hand of God” that saved him from his sad fate. Fabietto had to go to the stadium to see the Napoli match: that day, finally, Diego Armando Maradona would play and he would see him live for the first time. After winning the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize at Venice 78, the film is now aiming for the 2022 Oscars, where it is nominated in the Best International Film section. And here, here, the foresight of Miuccia Prada and the (possible) why of Filippo Scotti on the podium: maybe there is a red carpet in Hollywood?
Paolo Sorrentino will certainly be there, and who knows if Filippo Scotti will be with the director at the 2022 Oscars. however, that of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was a smart and well-judged investment (in picture). Having the Italian actor in the cast of the series (the presence of the American actor and Kyle MacLachlan, 62, also caused a lot of talk, ed) confirms the thesis that, as also suggested The Hollywood Reporter – Filippo Scotti could be the new Italian Timothée Chalamet(Although the latter is 5 years older). And we’re not just talking about cinematic talent, but also aesthetics and style (very similar). With one difference: we have never seen Chalamet on the podiums.
Featured as a front-row guest at fashion shows, on the Met Gala red carpet and at movie premieres: yes, sure. And we owe it to Timothe Chalamet – whom we adored in call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino (2017), Little woman by Greta Gerwig (2019) and even more recently in Don’t look up (with Leonardo di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence) and Dunes (with Zendaya) – the merit of having rid men’s fashion of many preconceived ideas. Sequins and velvets, jacquard fabrics and pastel colours: the menswear rankings continue to see Timothe Chalamet as the most stylish man from year to year (even the best dressed man in the world in 2019), also thanks to the minimal and nonchalant aesthetic that characterizes its look.
After such a “baptism”, which devotes the Italian actor to the aesthetics of the house co-directed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Filippo Scotti has all the credentials to ditch the classic tuxedo as a (classic) red carpet look. His future as a style icon in the world of fashion (and cinema, a track that travels in parallel) is still in the making, and who knows that we won’t soon see a work in progress that will accompany his artistic maturity in bring out his character and personality. But don’t worry, Filippo: this time you only need the hand of a stylist, and that of Timothée Chalamet – just in case – it’s Erin Walsh. Do good.
