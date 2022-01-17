Valerie Bertinelli Talks Hollywood, the New Enough Book and Her Plans for Betty Whites 100th Anniversary

Betty White and Valerie Bertinelli

Whether you know her from her many years on television, her well-known presence in the world of weight loss, or simply her years of marriage to a rock star, Valerie Bertinelli seems to be that girl-turned-woman whom Hollywood has comfortably come to know. However, Bertinelli now speaks openly about her inner struggles and the pressures she has felt for much of her life around body image and self-esteem in his new book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.

I think I’m so old right now that I don’t care, Bertinelli, 61, laughingly reveals to me why she decided to write this book. I don’t really care what people think of me anymore. I care more about what I think of myself. Why do I hate myself and why do I do this? I have a blessed life that I am incredibly grateful for – why should I feel this way? So he’s trying to dig into all that bullshit and lies. From an early age I learned that gaining weight makes you unlovable, which is a lie, but I’m still trying at this age to figure it all out. I’ve bought into the whole food industry and all that. I was on the cover of a magazine in a bikini and it still didn’t make me happy.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Bertinelli devoted much of her time as an optimistic spokesperson for Jenny Craig, where she consistently documented her weight loss journey for the world to know. to see him. Over the years, public expectations and moments of self-loathing from Bertinelli had a painful impact on her mental and physical health, so much so that she decided to share a moving video post on Instagram back on December 23, 2021. The video has since gone viral and Bertinelli’s heartfelt words and sentiments continue to receive mostly positive feedback from his friends and supportive fans, with many expressing their gratitude to Bertinelli for saying his truth – similar confessions that Bertinelli candidly shares in her new book.

I’m still uncomfortable sometimes when I see a picture of myself because I don’t imagine myself like that – but yet I do the work and hope that one day the work I do, my body will follow. If not, I can’t stick with it. I just have to really, really love who I am today. Who am I nice to? Am I nice to myself? Do I treat people the way I want to be treated? Are we doing the things that make us really good, strong human beings? Who gives a flying fig what the number on the scale is? It never made me happy anyway. No matter how low it was, it wasn’t low enough. If it was too high, it was Oh my god, might as well kill me. I can’t let anyone see me. I can’t live like this anymore. I can not. I will not do it !

Being a Hollywood star since she was a young teenager on the set of her hit TV series One day at a time (1975-1984), I wondered how Bertinelli had noticed the evolution of the Hollywood industry over the years and how it had remained the same since its impressionable and insecure beginnings in what can often to be a demanding company.

Well, there’s still a lot of old white men running this a lot and they still have that old patriarchal, misogynistic attitude, so there’s a lot to go through. Women are progressing, we certainly are. And honestly, I can’t even say they’re just men. There are women who do the same. I don’t know when or if I stop judging people by their looks. I have hope, however, because I see so many young people coming to say No, I’m more than that. So, I’m hopeful that the younger generation won’t accept bullshit anymore.

Even though Bertinelli remembers the tough times in her career, she also clings to the happy times, especially when she played Melanie Moretti on the critically acclaimed comedy series. Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015).

Those were the most magical five years I’ve worked with Betty [White], Joan [Leeves], and wendie [Malick]. They are all such pros – so good. There were no divas on set. We had the best time! Oh, I would give anything to relive those five years and I knew it back then. I remember thinking to myself Remember this. It doesn’t happen. Just enjoy every second. And I was able to live the moment a little more than usual.

Arguably the biggest news to come out of Hollywood in recent weeks has been the passing of Bertinelli’s dear friend and Hot in Cleveland co-star Betty White at the age of 99, just three weeks shy of turning 100. As the world no doubt celebrates White’s extravagant life and career on his milestone birthday on January 17, I asked Bertinelli what his plans are. this special day to honor the Hollywood legend and animal advocate throughout his life.

I plan to have a vodka on the rocks with a squeeze of lemon, a hot dog, and donate money to rock and roll rescue which is a beautiful rescue group here in California that takes care of animals that need help – animals that need our help and they’re a great rescue, so that’s what I plan to do.

Over the past two years, Bertinelli has dealt with the loss of several loved ones, including her ex-husband and rock band songwriter/guitarist Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen. Even after their divorce was finalized in 2007, Bertinelli and Van Halen remained close to her fatal stroke in 2020, following her long battle with cancer. Now more than a year after her death, what does Bertinelli remember most about the man she simply calls Ed?

Her heart, Bertinelli said easily. He has struggled so much throughout his life with his pain and not knowing how to deal with it. I could relate to this because I dealt with my pain in a separate way by abusing food and he abused drugs and alcohol. I know it killed him to cause pain and it was just nice to say in the last five or six years of his life that he was catching up on all that. Not that he needed to make amends, but I wanted to see his heart settle. I wanted to see his soul calm down, so he wouldn’t feel so much grief and regret for the things he had done throughout his life. I think he got there – I hope he did.

For Bertinelli, the legacy of their love story lives on through their 30-year-old son Wolfgang Wolfie Van Halen, a talented and famous musician of his own in the rock band Mammoth WVH.

Ugh, well it’s impossible to be more proud of him than me, Bertinelli raves about his son. Only Ed could top me in that. When I found out that [Wolfie] got nominated for a Grammy after I talked to him, I really wanted to call Ed. It was driving me crazy. I am so amazed at his work ethic. I love being around him. Wolfie is the best version of me and Ed. He’s so far (Laughs) a better human being than me or Ed will ever be or was.

As she looks to the future in 2022, Bertinelli says she continues to think about retiring, but remembers she has so much more to say and do moving forward. She goes on to say that she plans to host another season of her Emmy-winning Food Network series Valéries Kitchen Home. She also says she plans to go to Italy this year to film a show for the Discovery Food Network, as she will seek to discover her roots there and the origin of the dishes she was raised in her Italian family.

Plans are also underway for Bertinelli to return to his sitcom comedy roots. I’m going to shoot a pilot for television, a multi-camera show that I’m super excited about with the same person who wrote and developed Hot in Cleveland, Suzanne Martin. I will do this with Demi Lovato and they are amazing, so I’m really excited! I have a lot of work ahead of me but it’s fun.

Reflecting on a life and career filled with ups and downs, Bertinelli fearlessly takes the reins to love and embrace all that she is today, as she continues her passionate path in Hollywood. I think I believe in myself a little more. I didn’t think of myself as a businesswoman before – and honestly, that’s my least favorite part of what I do, but I think I’m smarter than I think. I know when to stand for my worth and I did.

As my incredibly open conversation with Bertinelli drew to a close, I left this inspirational person with one last question: if you could go back to little Valerie Bertinelli in 1975 who had just had her first big break in Hollywood with One day at a time and could give her some comforting words or a warning that you wish you had known or heard at the time, what would you like Valerie today to say to this little Valerie?

Without hesitation, said Bertinelli, you are not fat. You are beautiful, as you are.