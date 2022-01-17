This is what journalists have been talking about since yesterday. The good news is that Samantha has been approached by leading Hindi banner, Yash Raj films for a three movie deal.

The news is also that Yash Raj has offered Sam a huge paycheck to sign these projects and Sam has shown interest in them according to the news.

Yash Raj Films is known for making such deals with stars and has done so many times in the past. If Sam signs this deal, it will be a huge career move for her. Let’s see how she uses this situation.

