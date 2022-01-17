Entertainment
From facing rejection to becoming Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’, Hema Malini reigns over all hearts
Hema Malini has proven time and time again that she is Bollywood’s one and only “Dream Girl” with her on-screen charisma, graceful dancing skills as well as her ability to move everything with extreme sincerity. At a time when the industry was dominated by A-list male figures, Hema Malini was on par with the heroes and delivered hit films in a row.
Before playing her first leading role in the 1968 filmSapno Ka Saudagar, the actor has faced his own series of rejections in the Tamil film industry. According to IMDb, the Sholay The star was rejected by Tamil director, CV Sridhar, who joked that she was “too skinny” to play the lead role in the filmVenniradai, post whose role went toVenniradai Nirmala.
Hema Malini’s inspiring journey in the film industry
However, the rejection didn’t deter Hema from continuing to work on herself and improving her skills. She later appeared in the song Singara Therukku Selaifrom 1963 Tamil film Idhou Sathiyam with SA Asokan as the hero. However, his keen eye for perfecting his act and relentless dedication landed him a dream role opposite superstar Raj Kapoor in Sapnon Ka Saudagar.
She played the role of a dreamy villager who caught the eye of a rural Indian gentleman (played by Kapoor). The film turned out to be a commercial failure. However, the public knew that he had found his “Dream Girl”. The actor went on to star in masala artists likeWaris, Charafat as well as the hit movieJohny Mera Naam.
During her career, Hema Malini starred in almost 155 films and became a director and producer in some of her companies. Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini have also delivered several blockbuster hits together. Among a myriad of accolades to his credit, Hema received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor bestowed by the Indian government.
The actress not only amazed the audience with her charm but also stole the hearts of Bollywood actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra who proposed to her. She then married Dharmendrain in accordance with Islamic rites and gave birth to two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
