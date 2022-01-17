Farah Khan jokes that I’m so rich as she brags about her penthouse pool. Watch | Bollywood

Farah Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday with a sprained foot. As host Kapil Sharma asked Farah about her injury, she said she slipped on her pool steps. She laughed at herself and said her husband Shirish Kunder should have fallen after seeing her in a swimsuit.

Dekha, isme maine do cheezein daal di, ki main kitni ameer hoon ki mera khud ka pool hai. Daalna hi padta hai, main public pool mein jaungi, bhaga denge mereko wahaan se (Have you noticed how I slipped in that I am so rich that I have my own pool? public pool), she quit.

Kapil said he knew Farah had a private pool in her penthouse and Archana Puran Singh called it a nice house. Sab khabar rakhte hai hum (We know everything), Kapil said. Farah invited him to come one day.

On the show, Farah also talked about Archana’s choreography in the past and joked, Mera career doobte doobte bacha hai (My career is almost over). Farah said the three actresses – Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhangiani – danced so badly that they made Archana look good.

Can you imagine how bad they were? Archana said. Farah joked, Everyone was asking, 3 heroines aur 5 heroes kyun dance kar rahe hai (Why do three heroines dance with five heroes?), leaving Kapil in the split.

Farah is a national award-winning choreographer. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004 and has since directed films such as Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Her next directorial venture will see her team up with Rohit Shetty for a very big and massive Bollywood musical, which is said to be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini star Satte Pe Satta.