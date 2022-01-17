Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals He’s Always Called ‘Woh South Ka Actor’: ‘I Keep Hearing That’





Actor Nagarjuna and his son-actor Naga Chaitanya have said they are referred to as “actors from the south”. In a new interview, the father-son duo revealed they hear it all the time but added that they are proud of their roots. Naga Chaitanya features alongside his father Nagarjuna in their Telugu supernatural film Bangarraju. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also features Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Jhansi. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if he was always called a southern actor, Nagarjuna replied, “All the time. ‘What’s going on in the south?’ The same happens in the south. Even now when I walk into a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, “Woh south ka actor hai (He’s a southern actor)” they say that. airport, CISF guys, I keep hearing that.” When asked if it bothered him, “No, not really. Really proud.” Responding to if he had heard anything like that, Naga replied, “Yeah, yeah. Sure. South, South Indian actor, South Indian actor, we hear it all the time. But like dad l said, very happy about that. Our roots are here. But at the same time, it’s good that all this South Indian and North Indian cinema, all this divide is diluting. I think that’s always been the case. Our emotion is the same, we’re all human beings and we connect to the same emotion. So it’s good that movies are also seen that way now. I think technology removes the barrier. Bangarraju is Naga Chaitanya’s first outing after announcing her split from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple released a statement in October last year on their social media accounts informing their fans of their split after nearly four years of marriage. Recently, during a media interaction for Bangarraju promotions, he had spoken about their separation. It’s good to be apart. It is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she’s happy, then I’m happy. Divorce is therefore the best decision in such a situation, he said. Read also | Nagarjuna Akkineni Defends Telugu Films Against Sexism Claims, Promoting Harassment As Romance Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which will mark his Bollywood debut. The film also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Slated to release on April 14, 2022, the film was directed by Advait Chandan. there: 10

