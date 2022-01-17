Fashion designer sues Lego over leather jacket worn by toy Antoni on ‘Queer Eye’ set





Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN Lego is being sued over a tiny black jacket worn by a minifigure in a “Queer Eye” toy set released last year that depicts the original Atlanta loft featured on the hit Netflix show. Fashion designer James Concannon, whose clothes are often worn by Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, filed a lawsuit against the Danish toy company in Connecticut district court in December. According to the complaint, obtained by CNN, Concannon claims that in 2018 he created a custom leather jacket with his “propaganda-soaked aesthetic” for Porowski, having previously featured several of his designs in “Queer Eye” since 2017. The New York-based designer, who is seeking damages, accused Lego of making a “blatant copy” of the jacket without his permission. A comparison of Concannon’s leather jacket and the Lego minifigure included in a copy of the complaint. Credit: U.S. District Court of Connecticut Concannon claims that even if the show’s production team had always given permission for his designs to be used, Netflix would not have contacted him asking for permission to use the jacket on a 2019 episode of the show. Concannon says he assumed at the time it was an oversight and didn’t pursue the issue until the release of the toy set (sold as “Queer Eye –The Fab 5 Loft”) in September 2021. A side-by-side comparison of the leather jacket created by Concannon and the Lego minifigure shows similarities like a peace sign on the left lapel and a skull design on the right side of the chest. Concannon claims that Lego did not seek the designer’s permission to use “the unique placement, coordination and arrangement of individual artistic elements” on his original creation for the minifigure’s jacket and did not compensate him. For his work. Lego did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. He goes on to state that Lego “operated the Concannon jacket throughout the aggressive marketing of the ‘Fab 5 Loft’ set and also created animated versions of the jacket. Concannon claims to have designed the leather jacket for Porowski in 2018. Credit: Christopher Smith/Netflix The lawsuit further adds that a Lego customer service representative allegedly offered Concannon “a free Fab 5 Loft set – which sells for $99.99 – for his six-year-old son to play with”, only for the company later revokes this offer. , saying “Lego doesn’t give away its products for free.” Concannon seeks damages for willful infringement. Lego has been producing branded sets targeting adult collectors for years. Along with the popular ‘Star Wars’ series, fans can also purchase sets of their favorite movies and shows, including ‘Friends’, ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Harry Potter’. The sixth season of “Queer Eye” debuted on Netflix on December 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/lego-sued-leather-jacket-queer-eye-intl-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos