Paul Hollywood shares unrecognizable beardless throwback to his 20s





Paul Hollywood delighted fans on Instagram twice over the weekend. First by announcing that he was going on tour again for the first time in more than eight years, then with a photo of him almost 30 years old. The early '90s snap shows a young Paul in his late 20s with thick black hair, an impressive tan and — as he pointed out to fans and followers — none of his facial hair. He wrote in the caption; "Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard!! 😂" If his guess is correct, that would put him around 27 in the blink of an eye, looking exactly like the youngster in his baggy '90s t-shirt and surfer-style pearl necklace. Quite a change from a throwback he shared to his art school days in the 80s, when he sported more of a loose haired grunge look. The new photo looks more like the Paul we know and love, although comments were filled with fans saying he's definitely gotten better with age. In other good news for fans, Paul has announced an upcoming live tour with 18 stops across England, Scotland and Wales. Thus, they will have the chance to see the silver fox in person. The tour will involve baking and live chat and could potentially expand to the United States. The baker shared the tour dates and captioned the post, "This year I'm going on tour, it's been over 8 years since my last one, follow the link in my bio for book tickets X "Although this tour is in the UK, I'm trying to sort out a US tour, where do I go?…" For now only UK fans have the chance to see his baking show live, we imagine tickets won't be around for long!

