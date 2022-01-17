Top Tampa Bay Area Events for the Week of Jan. 17-23

Editor’s note: Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, it’s a good idea to confirm that your event is taking place before you go.

Gasparilla Extravaganza for Kids: The alcohol-free, family-friendly event includes a bike and pedestrian safety rodeo (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), an air invasion (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.), a ride for preschoolers (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), a parade (3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.), nocturnal aerial invasion (6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and the finale of the fireworks display (6:30 p.m. To free. 11am-7pm Saturday. Bayshore Boulevard, downtown Tampa.

Florida RV SuperShow: Enjoy educational seminars, daily entertainment, and a sneak peek at the latest innovative RV products and accessories. Trams will transport the participants. Parking $12, $8. 9am-6pm Wednesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 US 301 N, Tampa. 813-621-7821.

St. Petersburg Motorcycle and Sailboat Show: The 44th annual show features boats on land and in the water, along with hundreds of exhibitors, fishing clinics and free sailboat rides. $19, 15 and under free. 10am-6pm Thursday-Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 402-415-8023.

Kyle and Shawn Abentroth ride their Penny Farthing bikes before the start of the 2016 Tweed Ride at Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.

Tweed ride: Dress up, hop on your bike and join over 400 other cyclists for tea and scones, a bike ride and an after-party with dinner and swing dancing to the music of the Junco Royals. $35 to $50, 16 and under free. 2-8 p.m. Saturday. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N. 727-822-2083.

The lion dance: To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the St. Petersburg-Takamatsu Sister City partnership, Creative Clay will host a lion dance. The dance is usually performed in a New Year to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits. It features a hand-painted lion with a giant paper head, lanterns and fans that were part of an artistic exchange. To free. 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Saint Petersburg History Museum, 335 Second Ave. BORN. 727-894-1052.

Busch Gardens Mardi Gras: Taking place on weekends and select days through March 6, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens will feature live music, New Orleans-inspired entertainment and traveling street performers. The park also offers Cajun-style dishes, including shrimp po boys, jambalaya, gumbo, donuts, and cocktails. Included with admission (food/drink extra). Monday noon-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

Busch Gardens is bringing a bit of Mardi Gras to the park this week. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) [ GERALD HERBERT | AP ]

Are you planning your weekend? Subscribe to our free newsletter Top 5 things to do Well delivering ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

Celebrate Arbor Day in Florida: Forest Hikes: Venture along the Flatwoods Trail Loop with Natural Resources Officer Lara Milligan to learn all about the trees. Includes voluntary activities. To free. 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Celebrate Arbor Day in Florida: Trees: Elementary and middle school students can explore the inside and outside of trees with hands-on activities, a drone demonstration, a tree cookie survey and more. To free. 2-3 p.m. Friday. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Arbor Day Celebration in Gulfport: Children in the school year child care program read excerpts about the importance of trees and the Gulfport Teen Council serves refreshments. Free Crepe Oak and Myrtle seedlings available while supplies last. To free. 3:45 p.m. Friday. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. 727-893-1118.

The Righteous Brethren: Bucky Heard joined Bill Medley after the death of Bobby Hatfield. The new group then presented the original soul classics Righteous Brothers. $49 to $95. 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Marshall Tucker Band: The multi-platinum band celebrates 50 years with an anniversary tour that includes special guests Firefall and Bertie Higgins. $28.75 – $82.75. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Echoes of her: Moving Current Dance Collective presents a collection of stories told through theater and dance about what we inherit from the female forces that have guided or led us astray. $15 to $20. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Hillsborough Community College Ybor City Campus Art Gallery and Mainstage Theatre, 1411 E 11th Ave. (corner of E Palm Avenue and N 14th Street), Tampa. 813-237-0216.

Josette Green shares historical information during a stop along the 8 km route. [ Katee Morales ]

St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour: Local historian Josette Green leads an 8km loop tour visiting sites where black history has been written since the beginning of St. Petersburg’s history. Helmets are mandatory. Donations to the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum are welcome. To free. 9 a.m. Saturday. Chiefs Creole Cafe, 901 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-498-8979.

Mind, Body and Spirit Fair: Explore mindfulness, happiness and healthy balance at this festival with over 50 psychics and 20 vendors. Free, $25 per 15-minute session. 10am-4pm Saturday. Gulfport Casino, 2620 58th St. S. 727-337-0117.

Preview of Romeo and Juliet: From historical quarrel to unhappy union, Jobsites Romeo and Juliet The production is set against the backdrop of the 1980s. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday. Regular shows are at 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday through February 6. $18 and up. Jaeb Theater at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Florida Orchestra Masterpieces Series: Under the direction of Larry Rachleff, and joined by Karen Gomyo on violin, the orchestra presents the music of Brahms. $18 to $55. 8 p.m. Saturday at Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-892-3337.