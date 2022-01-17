The Music of All Creatures, Great and Small: Interview with a Composer

Alexandra Harwood:

When I came back from the Dales, the first thing I had to do was the title music. The first two months were devoted solely to the theme. It was important, obviously, to have the title music right, but because of the iconic theme of the original series, which everyone was in agreement with and when I say “everyone” I mean the producers , the directors, all the creatives, is that this show is completely different from the original series, and we wanted to make sure that everyone understood that this was not a remake of the original series; it was a remake of books. And even though people are always going to compare the show, we just thought, well, this has its own identity, so we wanted a new theme, as much as there were new actors and everything new.

So the instructions were to write a theme that made the audience feel like they were in a nice, warm, comfortable bath, and to know where they were at the start of each show to feel like they had entered the Dales. , in the countryside . I tried a few ideas, maybe two or three that didn’t quite fit, and they were like “yes, yes, but no, no”. And then I was walking my golden retriever, Brinkley, and I brought up this theme, the theme. It was going through my head, so I pulled out my phone and sang into it because I didn’t want to forget it. I kept singing it, to say “Can I remember this?” because people wanted a memorable theme. I got home, quickly put it on the piano and sent it to them, and they all said, “Oh yeah, we like that.” They all wanted to sit on it for a few days too, like “Can we remember this?” It lasted a few days, then everyone was happy. And really from there, the rest of the series grew.

Now I had the theme to draw and draw patterns on, especially for James. I really identified the Dales with James, and I felt like James and the main theme, the Dales, were one. It helped me because James has a kind of levity about him, and he’s innocent. Even though there are cold undertones to his character, there’s a nice freshness to him. But in the end, the story dictated what I needed to write. Often in Hollywood, composers can score a sequence of ideas based on the characters they saw or read about in the script, and then they’ll draw from that sequence to score the whole movie or series. But it’s the drama that tells me what to write. It’s not like I’m like, “Okay, here’s the theme for so-and-so, and put it on it. Personally, I find it easier to score after watching the characters. I really like to score someone on screen because I get from that performance. And so for me, the themes evolved depending on who I was scoring as I went along.

The beginning of episode 1 [Season 1] was so different from the rest of the show because it was a prologue and it introduced James to Glasgow, it wasn’t even our world yet. But the moment we got into the Dales and then there’s this theme, suddenly I was in the world, and every character had their own themes.