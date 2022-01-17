Mississippi College faculty member wins book award | Entertainment





JACKSON, Miss. (AP) A book written by a Mississippi College associate professor has won an award from the Mississippi Historical Society. The society named Complexion of Empire in Natchez: Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands, by Dr. Christian Pinnen, associate professor of history and political science, the best Mississippi history book published in 2021. Published by University of Georgia Press, the book received rave reviews. A member of the company’s selection committee called it researched, original, and engaging to read. It’s filled with individual stories as well as thoughtful analysis and tackles Mississippi history in a truly global context, the panelist said. Pinnen weaves together legal history, race, and gender to show how the interaction of Native Americans, people of African descent, and European and American settlers created the changing landscape of early slavery in Mississippi. The prize includes a cash prize of $700. Pinnen will accept the award and speak at the society’s annual meeting March 10-11 in Hattiesburg. People also read… Pinnen said the book investigates the history of slaves arriving in what was then colonial Mississippi and tracks the evolution of how black people were viewed, how different European empires portrayed blackness, and how they then legally attempted to relegate blacks to slavery. Pinnen, who teaches United States history, Old South history, Latin American inquiry, the American Revolution and American slavery, said the recognition of his work by the Mississippi Historical Society was very significant. I am very happy and delighted that they choose my book, he said. It’s just an honor. I’m a member of the society, I’ve been on the board there, and I know the books go through a pretty rigorous process. Mississippi is a fairly well researched area and I’m sure many books have been submitted for the award. It is very gratifying that a committee of experts reviewed all these books and chose mine. It’s quite humiliating. Founded in 1858, the Mississippi Historical Society is a nonprofit group that encourages exceptional work in the interpretation, teaching, and preservation of Mississippi history. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

