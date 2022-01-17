Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood shares unrecognizable throwback photo





The Great British Bake Offmaybe it’s Paul Hollywood like synonymous with cropped white hair and salt-and-pepper stubble as he’s handshakes and soggy ass, but he hasn’t always sported the facial hair he’s so closely associated with now. The hard-to-please TV judge took to Instagram on Sunday (January 16) to reveal that very fact, as he posted a rather unrecognizable photo of himself and left the majority of his followers swooning. Providing context for the snap, which sees the 55-year-old chef rocking dark locks, a lilac T-shirt and a very impressive tan, he captioned it: “Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I think , no beard!! 😂” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “Pure gudgeon,” gushed one rave follower, while another added, “You’ve aged better than fine wine.” “Wow a gorgeous man when he was younger than a gorgeous man like he is today too,” another fan commented. Speaking of the passage of time, late last year Hollywood joked that he loved being a part of The Great British Bake Off so much so that Channel 4 will have to “get him in” and “blitz it all out” at some point in his career, because there’s no way he’s giving up the gig, no matter how old he is. Channel 4 Related: The Great Briton Pastry shopPrue Leith responds to complaints about her judgment “I like Pastry shop. It’s kind of a part of me now, it’s really a part of my life,” he said during a guest appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “We still have part of the original team. Every year we get together, it’s just fantastic. “They’re gonna have to roll me… blitz it all for me too [to drink rather than eat]. I love this show…I think it’s done [baking] quite cool. Many children are now in baking. “If you can take them away from games to create something to learn what goes into cakes, bread, muffins…that’s a cool thing to do.” The Great British Bake Off broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK. In the United States it is known as The great British pastry fair, and streams on Netflix. Nadiya’s Quick Flavors by Nadiya Hussain Michael Joseph

amazon.fr £8.25 A Bake for All Seasons by the Bake Off team The Great British Bake Off: Love to Bake, by the Bake Off team Sphere

amazon.fr £22.00 Cooking with Kim-Joy: cute and creative pastries to make you smile by Kim-Joy Second helping of Liam Charles Hodder & Stoughton

amazon.fr £8.71 Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain Michael Joseph

amazon.fr £11.00 Comfort Food: Delicious Pastries and Family Treats by Candice Brown Lightning in the Pot: Quick and Easy Stovetop Recipes by John Whaite Kyle’s Books

Amazon £19.99 Prue: My All Time Favorite Recipes by Prue Leith Chai, Chaat & Chutney: A Culinary Journey Through India by Chetna Makan Mitchell Beazley

Amazon €14.31 Devour! Food, Appetite and Eat What You Want by Ruby Tandoh snake tail

amazon.fr £6.29 A Baker’s Life by Paul Hollywood Bloomsbury

Amazon €17.34 Nadiya’s Family Favorites by Nadiya Hussain Michael Joseph

amazon.fr £16.31 Patisserie Made Simple (Kindle Edition) by Edd Kimber This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a38793497/great-british-bake-off-paul-hollywood-throwback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos