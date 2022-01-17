Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Recap, Predictions

At the beginning of this week Euphoria episode, Cassie and Lexi, naturally, hang out in a purple-lit hot tub, floating opposite each other. Cassie is monotonous about the wonders of sobriety when Lexi says, “Bitch, I don’t believe a word you say. Because you like to be loved.” If the show has anything close to a thesis, this might be it.

Season two, episode two of Euphoria, “Out of Touch”, is a long panoramic shot of series creator Sam Levinson play that exact line. The episode opens with Nate Jacobs playing out a closed future with Cassie while in a coma. Cassie, of course, serves as the inspiration for the “everyone likes to be loved” track. Maddie contemplates getting back together with Nate, watching Kat and Ethan blissfully cuddling and bollocking. Or so she thinks. Kat struggles because she doesn’t like the love she Is it that have. Lexie and Fez continue to orbit, Rue and Elliot’s friendship begins to make Jules jealous, and—you get it. Everyone likes to be loved.

While we’re all waiting for Tom Holland definitely-not-but-might-happen cameo at the end of the season, let’s go through the rest of season two, episode two.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Aside from the trippy bowling scene adding more fuel to the Sam-Levinson-need-to-make-a-sports-movie fire, we pick up with the budding something between Nate and Cassie, who—just like Nate predicted—will surely lead to Maddy’s collapse. On the other end of the life-threatening beefs, Cal Jacobs revisits the mix, discovering that Fez was the one who nearly bottled Nate to death. More on Cal towards the end. Dominic Fike’s Elliot is shaping up to be one third of a love triangle alongside Jules and Rue. If he’s lucky, Elliot will be the lucky recipient of Rue’s cold open treatment in the next episode. We are also entitled to yet another cock, that of an imaginary game of thrones-esque Norse dude in Kat’s room.

In the rest of the episode, we get a bit of a postscript to the big Euphoria bridge episode, where Colman Domingo’s Rue and Ali spend Christmas Eve together. Seeing Rue check in to rehab, he jokes that she’s still on a “suicide mission”. Remember, it’s only been a few weeks since Rue confessed to Ali that she was suicidal. Like the occasional function of alcohol itself, EuphoriaThe party trick is to use “Return of the Mack” needle drops to make you forget about the pain inside almost every character in the show. After rehab, Ali insists on meeting Rue’s mother, Leslie.

After Rue shot her a shard of broken glass earlier in the season, hopefully that relationship will be somewhat mended by the end of season two. But given what Zendaya told the press? We are not optimistic. “This season, more specifically, it’s going all the way down,” Zendaya said. Radio schedules. When we get to the halfway point, that’s when the bottom hits, and that’s when it became extremely painful for all of us to watch. And portraying her living it hurt me.”

Stop trolling Ali, Rue. HBO

Moving on to the cliffhanger, where we see Cal and Nate Jacobs go head-to-head once again. Well, does Nate have the tape? Yeah, Nate has the tape. We understand if you don’t remember. Since season 1 was dropped before the pandemic, the details were also a bit hazy for us. Early on, Nate steals his father and Jules’ tape, but uses it to blackmail his classmate. This is how he protects both his father and tricks Jules into lying to the police and identifying the wrong guy in Maddy’s sexual assault case.

So, one of three things could happen:

1. Like he did with Jules, Nate will hang the tape over his father’s head, probably wanting something in return. Maybe he just wants to handle the Fes situation on his own, without Dad’s help.

2. Dad Nate is clinging to some kind of asset. Again, we’re still waiting for someone from the Jacobs family to reveal exactly what happened to Nate’s brother, who was only really teased in old photos.

3. Nate will do his math homework.

We can safely rule out number 3. Nate definitely has a C- in math. Since Mr. Jacobs hasn’t been one to back down from a fight — or a chili cooking contest — our money’s on number 2. It’s entirely possible that Nate did something terrible to his brother. , even by accident, that could twist-twist the story a few episodes down the line. Or maybe the Jacobs family will fight again, winner takes all.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io