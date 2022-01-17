Bastille arrives at the Vina Robles Amphitheater





Tickets go on sale Tuesday Last week, Bastille released her latest single Shut Off The Lights from her fourth studio album “Give Me The Future,” which will be released on February 4. The band have also announced their 2022 US tour dates as part of their upcoming Give Me The Future tour. The US leg will begin May 14 in Memphis, Tennessee, and will include a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheater on May 21. Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 18 and on general sale Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time at https://www.bastillebastille.com/. Shut Of The Lights is set to a sparkling guitar melody and infectious beat, embracing 80s influences while retaining the catchy, euphoric sheen of alternative pop that made Bastille one of Britain’s greatest bands. The Future Festival Anthem offers a different perspective to much of Give Me The Future, instead asking us to step away from our screens and the escapism offered online and join in what is unfolding before us now. the lights, you don’t need them dancing. Over their previous three albums, Bastille have earned a reputation for building entire worlds around their releases, often doing so with innovative, award-winning creativity. Give Me The Future is no different, this time featuring a fictional, yet familiar, tech giant called Future Inc., the creators of an invention called Futurescape, a device that allows users to virtually live out their dreams. . It woven itself through all elements of the campaign and can be seen in videos for previous singles Distorted Light Beam, Thelma & Louise and No Bad Days. Click here to buy tickets. Related About the Author: News Staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected]

